TVS Motor Company Ltd (TVSM.NS)

SIAM sees 10 pct passenger vehicle growth in second half of year

Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures: India auto industry body exec says "rising prices of some commodities is an area of concern" . India auto industry body exec says "uncertainty due to various shifts in policies in India affecting carmakers' capital expenditure plans" . India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicles sales to grow in double digit this fiscal year, surpassing initial expectations . India auto industry body exec says expect passenger vehicle growth in second half of year to be 10 percent; first half growth was 12 percent

TVS Motor posts 20 pct sales growth in August

TVS Motor Company Ltd : TVS Motor Company posts 20% sales growth in August 2016 . TVS Motor Co Ltd says August total sales of 274303 vehicles . TVS Motor Co Ltd says August two-wheeler sales of 267670 vehicles, up 23.5 percent . TVS Motor Co Ltd says August three-wheeler sales of 6633 vehicles versus 10872 units last year . TVS Motor Co Ltd says August domestic two wheeler sales of 238984 vehicles, up 30.1 percent . TVS Motor Co Ltd says August exports of 34097 vehicles versus 42570 units last year .

TVS Motor Company July total sales up 14 pct

TVS Motor Company Ltd : July total sales of 248,002 vehicles, up 14 percent; two-wheeler sales of 240,042 units, up 15.4 percent .

TVS Motor June-qtr profit up about 21 pct

TVS Motor Company Ltd : TVS Motor Co Ltd says June-quarter net profit 1.21 billion rupees . TVS Motor Co Ltd says June-quarter net sales 28.53 billion rupees . TVS Motor Co Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.26 billion rupees . TVS Motor Co Ltd - Net profit in June-quarter last year was 1 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 25.44 billion rupees .

India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2.68 pct - Industry Body

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 223454 vehicles - Industry Body . India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 2.68 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June domestic passenger car sales 154237 vehicles, down 5.18 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June commercial vehicle sales 56032 vehicles, up 5.63 percent versus year ago - Industry Body . India's June two-wheeler sales 1468035 vehicles, up 12.26 percent versus year ago - Industry Body

TVS Motor Co says June total sales of 247085 vehicles

TVS Motor Company Ltd : India's TVS Motor Co ltd says June total sales of 247085 vehicles; June two wheeler sales 239957 vehicles . India's TVS Motor Co ltd says June three-wheeler sales of 7128 vehicles,; June total exports sales of 39112 units .

India auto industry body says requested govt to permit exporting to Africa in rupees

Society Of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India auto industry body exec says demand in rural markets is still a concern . India auto industry body exec says have requested government to permit exporting to countries in Africa in exchange for rupees instead of dollars . India auto industry body exec says auto exports from India to Africa fallen due to lower oil, commodity prices in African countries . India auto industry body exec says 30-35 percent of total auto exports from India in terms of value is to Africa

India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct - Industry Body

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India's May two-wheeler sales 1515556 vehicles, up 9.75 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 231640 vehicles - Industry Body . India's May total domestic passenger vehicle sales up 6.26 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May domestic passenger car sales 158996 vehicles, down 0.86 pct vs year ago - Industry Body . India's May commercial vehicle sales 57089 vehicles, up 16.89 pct vs year ago - Industry Body

TVS Motor Co May total sales up 11 percent

TVS Motor Company Ltd : India's TVS Motor Co ltd says may total sales of 243783 vehicles up 11 percent . India's TVS Motor Co ltd says may two-wheeler sales of 238320 vehicles, up 13 percent . India's TVS Motor Co ltd says may three-wheeler sales of 5463 versus 9236 vehicles .

India Auto Industry Body exec says no immediate positive outlook seen in export market

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers: India Auto Industry Body exec says "rural economy not driving vehicle demand" . India Auto Industry Body exec says car sales have grown for the first time after three months . India Auto Industry Body exec says new demand for heavy commercial vehicles due to road and mining projects . India Auto Industry Body exec says April two wheeler sales highest in 18 months . India Auto Industry Body exec says April utility vehicles sales highest since November 2012 . India Auto Industry Body exec says "rural demand will hopefully revive on good monsoons" . India Auto Industry Body exec says "don't see an immediate positive outlook in the export market"