TV Today Network Ltd (TVTO.NS)
TVTO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
349.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs350.25
Open
Rs352.50
Day's High
Rs355.50
Day's Low
Rs348.10
Volume
79,090
Avg. Vol
252,594
52-wk High
Rs434.35
52-wk Low
Rs210.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TV Today Network enters agreement with Entertainment Network (India)
TV Today Network Ltd
BRIEF-India's TV Today Network June qtr profit down about 13 pct
* June quarter profit 193.9 million rupees versus profit of 223.8 million rupees last year