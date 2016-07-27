Edition:
Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.L)

TW.L on London Stock Exchange

205.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
205.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
15,491,643
52-wk High
205.70
52-wk Low
135.21

Latest Key Developments

Taylor Wimpey says took longer to purchase some land after Brexit vote
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Taylor Wimpey Plc : Taylor wimpey ceo redfern tells reuters the housebuilder took longer to purchase some land after june 23 referendum . Taylor wimpey's redfern says looked again at some housbuilding programmes after referendum but has not slowed any build programmes Further company coverage: [TW.L] (Costas Pitas) ((uk.online@thomsonreuters.com; +44207 542 7717;)).  Full Article

Taylor Wimpey PLC News

Photo

Britain to spend 2 billion sterling more on affordable housing - PM May

MANCHESTER, England British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday the government would spend an additional two billion pounds ($2.7 billion) to create a new generation of affordable housing and help fix what she said was a broken market.

