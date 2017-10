Torex Gold Resources Inc (TXG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Torex announces q2 2016 financial and operational results . Q2 revenue c$102.1 million . Q2 earnings per share c$0.08 . Gold production totalled 83,256 ounces for q2 of 2016, for a total of 121,067 ounces year-to-date .Q2 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Torex announces ten for one share consolidation .Says about 787 million common shares currently outstanding will be reduced to approximately 78.7 million common shares.

Torex Gold Resources : Torex pours 29,995 gold ounces in may and 92,460 ounces YTD aided by a positive reconciliation against geological model .For March, April and May, 860,000 tonnes were processed through plant, of that 860,000 tonnes, came from Guajes.

Torex Gold Resources Inc : Torex announces Q1 2016 results and updated life of mine plan .Torex Gold Resources Inc says plant produced 38,161 ounces of gold during Q1 at ELG mine.