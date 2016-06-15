Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tyman Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . At placing price of 225p by way of an accelerated book build . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors . Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Approximately £19.1 million (before expenses) to be raised through a placing of up to 8,478,128 new ordinary shares . Will use net proceeds of placing to reduce group's balance sheet gearing, provide structural headroom on group's banking facilities following bilco deal .Placing announcement.

Tyman Plc : Acquisition .US$71.0 million acquisition of Bilco.

Tyman says trading has been in line with board's expectations

Tyman Plc : Trading has been in line with board's expectations . On a reported basis, revenue for four months ended 30 april 2016 increased by approximately 14.0 per cent . On a constant currency, like for like basis, revenue increased by approximately 5.0 per cent. . We have had an encouraging first four months to year, consistent with our expectations for 2016 as a whole - CEO . UK market is expected to remain relatively subdued in 2016 - CEO .North american markets remain robust, european markets are slowly improving - CEO.

Tyman PLC:Expect that the group's underlying operating profit for FY 2015 will be ahead of FY 2014; however slightly below the range of current market expectations.