Tyman PLC (TYMN.L)

TYMN.L on London Stock Exchange

328.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
328.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
285,175
52-wk High
369.50
52-wk Low
239.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tyman raises about 19.1 mln stg via placing
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Tyman Plc : Placing raised approximately £19.1 million before expenses .Placing closed.  Full Article

Tyman proposes placing to raise about 19.1 mln stg
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Tyman Plc : Proposed placing of up to 5 pct of existing issued ordinary share capital . At placing price of 225p by way of an accelerated book build . Placing is being conducted through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors . Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing . Approximately £19.1 million (before expenses) to be raised through a placing of up to 8,478,128 new ordinary shares . Will use net proceeds of placing to reduce group's balance sheet gearing, provide structural headroom on group's banking facilities following bilco deal .Placing announcement.  Full Article

Engineering company Tyman to buy U.S.-based Bilco for $71 mln
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

Tyman Plc : Acquisition .US$71.0 million acquisition of Bilco.  Full Article

Tyman says trading has been in line with board's expectations
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Tyman Plc : Trading has been in line with board's expectations . On a reported basis, revenue for four months ended 30 april 2016 increased by approximately 14.0 per cent . On a constant currency, like for like basis, revenue increased by approximately 5.0 per cent. . We have had an encouraging first four months to year, consistent with our expectations for 2016 as a whole - CEO . UK market is expected to remain relatively subdued in 2016 - CEO .North american markets remain robust, european markets are slowly improving - CEO.  Full Article

Tyman PLC sees FY 2015 underlying operating profit outlook below range of current market expectations
Tuesday, 10 Nov 2015 

Tyman PLC:Expect that the group's underlying operating profit for FY 2015 will be ahead of FY 2014; however slightly below the range of current market expectations.  Full Article

