Ubisoft Entertainment SA (UBIP.PA)

Guillemot family ups stake in Ubisoft to 13.6 pct of share capital

June 27 (Reuters) - Ubisoft ::* Guillemot family raises stake in video games maker Ubisoft , with the family now holding 13.6 percent of Ubisoft's share capital and 20.02 percent of its voting rights, according to an AMF regulatory filing.* Vivendi has also been gradually raising its stake in Ubisoft, with Vivendi currently holding around 25 percent of Ubisoft's share capital.* Vivendi first bought a stake in Ubisoft in 2015 and raised it in 2016, prompting the Guillemot family to court Canadian investors to fend off any hostile approach.* Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family has consistently rejected any possibility of Ubisoft being taken over by Vivendi nL8N1IJ51H.

Ubisoft entertainment acquires mobile publisher Ketchapp

Ubisoft : Acquires mobile publisher Ketchapp .Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Ubisoft's 2016-17 Q3.

Unisoft signs agreement for acquisition of its entire stake held by BpiFrance in Ubisoft

Ubisoft Entertainment Sa :Signature of an agreement for acquisition by Ubisoft of entire stake held by BpiFrance in Ubisoft.

Ubisoft launches convertible bonds for about 400 million euros

Ubisoft : Launches convertible bonds OCEANE with maturity 2021 for about 400 million euros ($445.28 million) .Bonds will not bear interest.

Ubisoft Motion Pictures announces new film with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal

Ubisoft Entertainment SA :Ubisoft Motion Pictures announces new film project - "The Division" with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Ubisoft closes Casablanca studio

Ubisoft : Closes Casablanca studio .Studio will cease production on June 13.

BRIEF-Ubisoft sees Q1 sales up 29 pct

Ubisoft : FY sales 1.39 billion euros ($1.58 billion) versus 1.46 billion euros year ago . Fy non-IFRS operating income ‍​169.0 million euros versus 170.5 million euros year ago . Fy non-IFRS net income 129.0‍​ million euros versus 112.6 million euros year ago . 2016-17 targets confirmed . Expects Q1 2016-17 sales to amount to approximately 125.0 million euros, up 29 pct on Q1 2015-16 .2018-19 operating margin targeted to reach 20 pct and free cash flow expected to come in at around 300 million euros.

Ubisoft Entertainment revises FY 2016 revenue below analysts' estimates

Ubisoft Entertainment SA:Revises targets for FY 2015-16.Now sees FY revenue around 1.36 billion euro (previously announced target: stable revenue).FY 2016 revenue of 1.47 billion euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Now sees FY non-IFRS operating profit around 150.0 million euros (previously announced target: at least 200.0 million euros).