UBM PLC (UBM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UBM buys Asian exhibitions business Allworld Exhibitions
Tuesday, 13 Dec 2016 

UBM : Has agreed to acquire Allworld Exhibitions for a cash consideration which values business at $485 million on a debt and cash free basis . Allworld is a privately-owned Asian exhibitions business operating 51 tradeshows in 11 countries and across nine industry sectors .Allworld generated revenues of $97.2 million and EBITDA of $37.6 million (38.7% margin) during the twelve months ended 30 June 2016.  Full Article

UBM H1 adj oper profit up 24.5 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

UBM Plc : H1 continuing adjusted operating profit up 24.5 pct to 93.4m stg . Interim dividend 5.4 penceper share . H1 revenue rose 8 percent to 380 million stg . Full year trading outlook unchanged . With more than 80 pct of group's revenues generated in us and emerging markets and less than 10 pct from UK , expect little impact from Brexit .Continue to see high-quality acquisition opportunities to strengthen further portfolio.  Full Article

UK's CMA accepts undertakings for GTCR's deal to buy PR Newswire
Friday, 8 Jul 2016 

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): Has today accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by GTCR .GTCR and PR Newswire merger will therefore not be referred to phase 2; undertakings which have been signed by GTCR will come into effect from this date.  Full Article

UK's CMA says GTCR undertakings might be accepted
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

UK's CMA:UK's CMA considered GTCR Undertakings offered; considers undertaking offered might be accepted to remedy substantial decrease of competition for GTCR/PR Newswire deal.  Full Article

UK's CMA says to investigate GTCR deal to buy PR Newswire unless undertakings offered
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Competition and Markets Authority : To refer acquisition by GTCR Canyon Holdings of PR Newswire for phase 2 investigation unless parties offer acceptable undertakings Link to source: (http://bit.ly/28ITo7z) (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

UBM says US DOJ files for clearance for proposed sale of PR Newswire
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 

UBM Plc : DOJ files for clearance for proposed sale of PR Newswire . Department of justice has filed its proposed settlement under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in relation to sale of PR Newswire to PWW Acquisition .Expects government to grant early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino act waiting period shortly, which would then permit parties to close transaction.  Full Article

UBM says divests electronics media portfolio
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

UBM Plc : Has reached agreement to divest its electronics media portfolio to an affiliate of Arrow Electronics Inc for a cash consideration of $23.5m . Sale is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance in china. .In 2015 these assets generated revenues of $19 m - $16 m online and $3 m print..  Full Article

UBM buys Content Marketing Institute for $17.6 mln
Wednesday, 1 Jun 2016 

UBM Plc :Acquired Content Marketing Institute for $17.6 mln with an additional earn-out subject to meeting profit targets over next 2 years.  Full Article

UBM says on track to achieve full-year outlook
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Ubm Plc : REG-UBM Plc: AGM trading update . Has performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged . Pr newswire performed in line with expectations during period .During period UBM paid £17.5m to axio data group holdings to settle warranty claim in relation to sale of Delta businesses in 2013.  Full Article

UBM says Innodata-Cision deal hinges on PR Newswire sale completion
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

UBM Plc : Innodata Inc has agreed to acquire assets and rights to Pr Newswire's agility business from PWW acquisition, Cision entity which is to acquire PR Newswire .Completion of agility disposal is contingent on completion of sale of overall PR Newswire business by UBM to CISION.  Full Article

UBM PLC News

BRIEF-UBM says Lucy Dimes appointed as CEO of UBM EMEA

* DIMES WILL TAKE UP HER POSITION ON OCT 16, 2017 AND WILL JOIN THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE‍​ Further company coverage:

» More UBM.L News

