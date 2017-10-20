Ucb SA (UCB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UCB 9-month revenue up at 3.3 billion euros, 2017 outlook increased

Oct 20 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::9-MONTH REVENUE INCREASED TO € 3.3 BILLION, BY 9%; MAIN PRODUCTS GREW BY 15% TO € 2.6 BILLION .9-MONTH NEUPRO REVENUE EUR 230 MILLION VERSUS EUR 217 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​.9M VIMPAT REVENUE EUR 707‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 586 MILLION YEAR AGO.9M KEPPRA REVENUE EUR 607‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 538 MILLION YEAR AGO.9M IMMUNOLOGY/CIMZIA REVENUE EUR ‍​1.02 BILLION VERSUS EUR 927 MILLION YEAR AGO.9-MONTH NEUPRO REVENUE EUR 230 MILLION VERSUS EUR 217 MILLION YEAR AGO.9-MONTH BRIVIACT REVENUE EUR 57 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO.FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017 INCREASED: NOW REVENUE EXPECTED BETWEEN €4.4 - 4.5BN. REBITDA BETWEEN €1.25 - 1.35BN‍​.9M NEUROLOGY REVENUE EUR ‍​ 1.60 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.35 BILLION YEAR AGO.FINANCIAL OUTLOOK 2017 INCREASED: NOW EXPECTED CORE EPS BETWEEN €4.10 – 4.50.BRIVIACT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN THE U.S.‍​.VIMPAT APPROVED AS MONOTHERAPY IN JAPAN AND FOR CHILDREN AS ADD-ON THERAPY IN THE EU. ‍​.

‍Partners Connected Health and UCB announce epilepsy partnership​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::‍PARTNERS CONNECTED HEALTH AND UCB ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT PEOPLE LIVING WITH EPILEPSY​.

UCB's Briviact approved by FDA as monotherapy treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults

Sept 15 (Reuters) - UCB SA ::NEW INDICATION FOR BRIVIACT (BRIVARACETAM): UCB'S NEWEST ANTIEPILEPTIC DRUG APPROVED BY FDA AS MONOTHERAPY TREATMENT OF PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES IN ADULTS.

Amgen and UCB say FDA accepts biologics license application for romosozumab

Amgen Inc : Amgen and UCB announce FDA acceptance of biologics license application for romosozumab .Amgen says FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act (pdufa) target action date of July 19, 2017, for romosozumab.

UCB says Delaware court confirms validity Vimpat patent

UCB SA : Announced on Sunday that the Delaware District Court confirmed the validity of U.S. patent RE38,551 related to Vimpat .Decision is currently under seal and will be released following an order from the court.

Financiere de Tubize H1 profit at 106.4 million euros

Financiere De Tubize Sa : Dividend received from UCB: 74.9 million euros ($82.94 million) . Decreasing debt from 286.3 million euros at 31 December 2015 to 238.0 million euros at 30 June 2016 .H1 profit (consolidated) of 106.4 million euros.

UCB H1 profit of group up at 316 million euros

UCB Sa : Financial outlook 2016 confirmed . H1 gross profit increased to 1.45 billion euros ($497.93 million) (+6 pct, +4 pct cer) . H1 revenue and net sales increased to 2.0 billion euros(+5 pct; +5 pct cer) and 1.9 billion euros(+10 pct; +9 pct cer) respectively driven by continued core product growth . H1 underlying profitability -recurring EBITDA- reached 549 million euros (+18 pct; +11 pct cer) .H1 profit of group was 316 million euros(+9 pct; 0 pct cer) of which 300 million euros is attributable to UCB shareholders and 16 million euros to non-controlling interests.

Amgen and UCB submit biologics license application for romosozumab to the FDA

Ucb SA : Amgen and UCB submit biologics license application for romosozumab to the FDA .Amgen and UCB plan to present results from frame clinical trial at an upcoming medical congress.

UCB's Vimpat gets Japanese approval

UCB SA : UCB and Daiichi Sankyo <4568.T> announce Japanese approval of lacosamide (brand name Vimpat) as adjunctive therapy in treatment partial-onset seizures in adult patients with epilepsy . UCB and Daiichi Sankyo will jointly commercialize lacosamide in Japan . ucb will manufacture and supply product; Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales in Japan, with both companies promoting lacosamide in Japan .Approval reinforces commitment of both companies to improve lives of people in Japan living with epilepsy.

UCB confirms FY 2016 guidance, in line with analysts' estimates

UCB SA:Financial outlook 2016 confirmed - UCB expects continued growth.2016 revenue should reach approximately 4.0 - 4.1 billion euros; recurring EBITDA should increase to approximately 970 - 1,010 million.FY 2016 revenue: 4.04 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA: 960.9 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.2016 core earnings per share are expected in range of eur 2.90 - 3.20 based on an expected average of 188 million shares outstanding.