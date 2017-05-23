UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)

May 23 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc :Interim dividend of 3.58 cents per share .H1 pretax profit 52.9 million usd.HY IFRS revenue from continuing operations $578.9 million, up 8 percent.Increasing its guidance for constant currency diluted EPS for year to 30 Sep 2017 by 2% to a range of between 15% and 18% ahead of last year.While constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth was 29% in H1 2017, does not expect this growth rate to be representative of full year outcome.Group is well positioned to deliver continued growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.Group expects to continue its 30+ year history of dividend growth in fy17.Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.58c per share, a 5% increase on 2016 interim dividend.