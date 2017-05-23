Edition:
UDG Healthcare PLC (UDG.L)

UDG.L on London Stock Exchange

918.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
918.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
684,971
52-wk High
922.50
52-wk Low
612.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

UDG Healthcare raises FY guidance for constant currency diluted EPS by 2 pct
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - Udg Healthcare Plc :Interim dividend of 3.58 cents per share .H1 pretax profit 52.9 million usd.HY IFRS revenue from continuing operations $578.9 million, up 8 percent.Increasing its guidance for constant currency diluted EPS for year to 30 Sep 2017 by 2% to a range of between 15% and 18% ahead of last year.While constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth was 29% in H1 2017, does not expect this growth rate to be representative of full year outcome.Group is well positioned to deliver continued growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions.Group expects to continue its 30+ year history of dividend growth in fy17.Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.58c per share, a 5% increase on 2016 interim dividend.  Full Article

UDG Healthcare says Q3 revenue ahead of same period last year
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

UDG Healthcare Plc : Trading performance for quarter to 30 June 2016 has been good with group revenues and adjusted operating profits ahead of same period last year . Board has decided that from start of its next FY, 1 October 2016, group will present its financial results in us dollars .Reiterates FY market guidance of 6-8 pct adjusted diluted EPS growth for continuing group on a constant currency basis.  Full Article

UK's CMA says not refer Mckesson unit, AAH Pharma-UDG deal for phase 2 probe
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):UK's CMA says decided not to refer merger by Mckesson Corp unit AAH Pharmaceuticals of MASTA and Sangers to a Phase 2 investigation..  Full Article

UK's CMA says investigating UK aspects of McKesson-UDG deal
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA): UK'S CMA says investigating UK aspects of acquisition by McKesson Corp unit AAH Pharmaceuticals of 2 units within UDG Healthcare, Masta and Sangers (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

UDG Healthcare PLC News

BRIEF-UDG Healthcare ‍announces acquisition of US-based healthcare communications agency​

* ‍ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF US-BASED HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY FOR UP TO $75.8M​

