Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (UJVF.NS)

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd :Says Hiren Shah resigns as CFO.

Reserve Bank of India: RBI - No further purchase of shares of Ujjivan Financial Services to be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FII/RFPI/FDI/NRI/ADR/GDR/PIO .

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : To invest over 3 billion rupees in technology over next 5 years . Appointed Wipro as the Systems Integrators to implement different banking technology systems .