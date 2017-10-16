Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :ULTRA ELECTRONICS - CONTRACT WIN.‍ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS​.CONTRACTS SEE PCS SUPPLY ADDITIONAL TRANCHES OF HIPPAG STORES EJECTION SYSTEMS FOR FRONT LINE U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL STRIKE AIRCRAFT​.

Ultra Electronics says Erapsco JV awarded modification to exercise options under IDIQ contract

Oct 12 (Reuters) - ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ::‍ERAPSCO, ITS 50/50 JV WITH SPARTON CORPORATION, AWARDED MODIFICATION TO EXERCISE OPTIONS UNDER AN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR US NAVY SONOBUOYS​.‍WORK IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY OCTOBER 2020​.‍IDIQ OPTION EXERCISE IS VALUED AT $219.7 MILLION AND ENABLES ERAPSCO TO EXTEND CONTINUOUS PRODUCTION​.

Ultra Electronics wins 9 mln stg baggage management software contract

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :contract win.‍Ultra wins £9m baggage management software contract at heathrow airport​.

Ultra Electronics wins $16 mln modification contract for control and monitoring of US Navy critical infrastructure

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ::‍AWARDED $16M MODIFICATION CONTRACT FOR CONTROL AND MONITORING OF US NAVY CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE​.

Ultra Electronics completes divestment of ID cards business to LDC

Ultra Electronics Holdings :Further to the announcement made on 27 May, Ultra is pleased to confirm that the divestment of its global ID cards business to private equity firm LDC, for a cash consideration of £22m, has now received U.S. regulatory approval and the transaction has been completed.

Ultra Electronics says post-referendum factors may delay government commitment

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc : Interim dividend up 2.9 percent to 14.2 penceper share . H1 organic revenue performance improved to -2.5% (2015: -11.9%) . Six month revenue at £366.6m versus £331.7m year earlier . H1 underlying profit before tax. (2) £52.4m versus £47.4m year earlier . Performance will be second half weighted and ultra starts remainder of year with an 84% order cover . UK post-referendum economic factors may delay government commitment to some major programmes . In us an expected continuing resolution would delay new contract awards . Board is confident that group is on track to meet full-year expectations . Order book of £785.7m, up from £753.8m at start of 2016 .Expect further market and macro uncertainties.

Ultra Electronics wins acoustic countermeasure contract worth up to $34 mln

Ultra Electronics Holdings : Awarded a five year acoustic countermeasure contract worth up to $34m . Ocean Systems business, based in Braintree, MA USA, has been awarded a firm one year contract valued at just over $4m from the U.S. Navy for the continuing production of the ADC MK2 Countermeasure. .Options to extend the contract for a further four years could increase this initial value to just under $34m..

Ultra Electronics says H1 trading in-line with expectations

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc : Market conditions remain as noted on Feb. 29 2016 at preliminary results announcement . In year trading in first half has been as expected . Based upon exchange rates as at June 23 co's FY expectations remain unchanged, other than impact of disposal of Ultra ID .Order intake in 2016 has been positive, with an increase in order book value over 2015 year-end position.

Ultra Electronics to sell global ID business

Ultra Electronics Holdings Has agreed to sell its global ID business, Ultra Electronics ID, to leading mid-market private equity firm LDC, for an initial cash consideration of £22m : Additional payments of up to £3m will be made subject to earnings growth over the next two years Further company coverage: (London Newsroom) ((UK.online@Reuters.com; +44 (0)20 7542 7717;)).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc receives contract

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc:Says it has been awarded a £9.5 mln extension to contract for the supply of sonobuoys for the Royal Navy's Merlin Maritime Patrol Helicopter which will be executed throughout 2017.