Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE.L)
1,823.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,823.00
--
--
--
--
303,641
2,245.00
1,715.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics says Erapsco JV awarded modification to exercise options under IDIQ contract
Oct 12 (Reuters) - ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Ultra Electronics wins 9 mln stg baggage management software contract
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics wins $16 mln modification contract for control and monitoring of US Navy critical infrastructure
Oct 4 (Reuters) - ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
Ultra Electronics completes divestment of ID cards business to LDC
Ultra Electronics Holdings
Ultra Electronics says post-referendum factors may delay government commitment
Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics wins acoustic countermeasure contract worth up to $34 mln
Ultra Electronics Holdings
Ultra Electronics says H1 trading in-line with expectations
Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Ultra Electronics to sell global ID business
Ultra Electronics Holdings
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc receives contract
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc:Says it has been awarded a £9.5 mln extension to contract for the supply of sonobuoys for the Royal Navy's Merlin Maritime Patrol Helicopter which will be executed throughout 2017. Full Article
BRIEF-Ultra Electronics awarded $16 mln in contracts for hippag stores ejections systems
* ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS
- Are these 5 stocks 'buys' after today's news?
- Are Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited, Plus500 Ltd and Ultra Electronics Holdings plc 'buys' or 'sells' following today's updates?
- Should you buy Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Flowgroup plc & Eland Oil & Gas plc today?
- Are Chemring Group plc, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc & Avon Rubber plc Top Picks For 2016?
- Ignore Short-Term Growth Troubles And Buy AstraZeneca plc, Halfords Group plc & Ultra Electronics Holdings plc!
- Is It Time To Invest In Intertek Group plc, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc And Fidessa Group?