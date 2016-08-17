Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ulker Biskuvi Q2 net profit rises to 87.2 million lira

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS : Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 974.2 million lira ($332.08 million) versus 935.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 87.2 million lira versus 71.5 million lira year ago.

Ulker to buy Sabourne Investments for $50 million from Yildiz Holding

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS : Said on Friday decided to buy 100 percent stake in Sabourne Investments Ltd. Which owns Saudi Arabia based Food Manufacturers' Company ("FMC") from parent company Yildiz Holding .The transaction amount is $50 million.

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay 0.2336257 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.To pay dividend on April 5.

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS to buy 100 percent of İstanbul Gıda Dış Ticaret at 43 million turkish lira

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Signs agreement with Yıldız Holding A.Ş.to buy 100 percent stake in İstanbul Gıda Dış Ticaret A.Ş. with an amount of 43 million turkish lira.

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS acquires 51 percent of UI Egypt B.V. at 27.5 million euros

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Receives necessary permits to buy 51 percent of UI Egypt B.V. operating in Netherlands from Yildiz Holding at 27.5 million euros.To have the effective ownership rate of 45.9 percent in Egypt-based unit Hi Food For Advanced Food Industries and also controlling stake.