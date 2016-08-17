Edition:
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)

ULKER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

19.73TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.17TL (-0.85%)
Prev Close
19.90TL
Open
19.90TL
Day's High
19.91TL
Day's Low
19.56TL
Volume
231,503
Avg. Vol
685,358
52-wk High
22.66TL
52-wk Low
14.86TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ulker Biskuvi Q2 net profit rises to 87.2 million lira
Wednesday, 17 Aug 2016 

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS : Reported on Tuesday Q2 revenue of 974.2 million lira ($332.08 million) versus 935.0 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit was 87.2 million lira versus 71.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Ulker to buy Sabourne Investments for $50 million from Yildiz Holding
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS : Said on Friday decided to buy 100 percent stake in Sabourne Investments Ltd. Which owns Saudi Arabia based Food Manufacturers' Company ("FMC") from parent company Yildiz Holding .The transaction amount is $50 million.  Full Article

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay 0.2336257 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.To pay dividend on April 5.  Full Article

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS to buy 100 percent of İstanbul Gıda Dış Ticaret at 43 million turkish lira
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Signs agreement with Yıldız Holding A.Ş.to buy 100 percent stake in İstanbul Gıda Dış Ticaret A.Ş. with an amount of 43 million turkish lira.  Full Article

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS acquires 51 percent of UI Egypt B.V. at 27.5 million euros
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Receives necessary permits to buy 51 percent of UI Egypt B.V. operating in Netherlands from Yildiz Holding at 27.5 million euros.To have the effective ownership rate of 45.9 percent in Egypt-based unit Hi Food For Advanced Food Industries and also controlling stake.  Full Article

Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS News

Photo

Pladis passes on Nestle's candy in favor of upmarket push

LONDON Pladis, the owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie's biscuits, has decided not to bid for Nestle's U.S. confectionery assets, preferring to pursue a more upmarket strategy.

