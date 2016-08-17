Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS (ULKER.IS)
19.73TRY
22 Oct 2017
-0.17TL (-0.85%)
19.90TL
19.90TL
19.91TL
19.56TL
231,503
685,358
22.66TL
14.86TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ulker Biskuvi Q2 net profit rises to 87.2 million lira
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS
Ulker to buy Sabourne Investments for $50 million from Yildiz Holding
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS announces dividends for FY 2015
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay 0.2336257 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.To pay dividend on April 5. Full Article
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS to buy 100 percent of İstanbul Gıda Dış Ticaret at 43 million turkish lira
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Signs agreement with Yıldız Holding A.Ş.to buy 100 percent stake in İstanbul Gıda Dış Ticaret A.Ş. with an amount of 43 million turkish lira. Full Article
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS acquires 51 percent of UI Egypt B.V. at 27.5 million euros
Ulker Biskuvi Sanayi AS:Receives necessary permits to buy 51 percent of UI Egypt B.V. operating in Netherlands from Yildiz Holding at 27.5 million euros.To have the effective ownership rate of 45.9 percent in Egypt-based unit Hi Food For Advanced Food Industries and also controlling stake. Full Article
Pladis passes on Nestle's candy in favor of upmarket push
LONDON Pladis, the owner of Godiva chocolate and McVitie's biscuits, has decided not to bid for Nestle's U.S. confectionery assets, preferring to pursue a more upmarket strategy.