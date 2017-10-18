Edition:
UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

ULTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,227.10INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs22.05 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs4,205.05
Open
Rs4,218.00
Day's High
Rs4,300.00
Day's Low
Rs4,202.05
Volume
371,685
Avg. Vol
228,855
52-wk High
Rs4,533.10
52-wk Low
Rs3,050.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's Ultratech Cement Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.15 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 65.71 billion rupees versus 61.96 billion rupees last year.Says approved investment of 1.94 billion rupees for setting up 4 LMT capacity wall care putty plant‍​.Says wall care putty plant‍​ expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY 20.  Full Article

Ultratech Cement says will decide on future course of action after fully examining CCI order
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Will decide on future course of action after having fully examined CCI order imposing penalty .  Full Article

Ultratech Cement gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth 90 bln rupees
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 90 billion rupees . Gets members' nod for increase in FII limit from 24 percent to 30 percent .  Full Article

UltraTech Cement posts June-qtr consol total comprehensive income of 7.63 bln rupees
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol total comprehensive income 7.63 billion rupees . India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol net sales 65.38 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

Jaiprakash Associates approves scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Board has reviewed progress of divestment plans and approved the scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement Limited . Board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate various options necessitating financial restructuring . Total enterprise value for deal now agreed is 161.89 billion rupees .  Full Article

Ultratech Cement announces appointment of Atul Daga as CFO
Thursday, 9 Jun 2016 

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Appointment of atul daga as CFO .  Full Article

UltraTech Cement Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
