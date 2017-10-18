UltraTech Cement Ltd (ULTC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ultratech Cement Sept qtr profit down about 28 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - India's Ultratech Cement Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 4.31 billion rupees versus 6.01 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 4.15 billion rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 65.71 billion rupees versus 61.96 billion rupees last year.Says approved investment of 1.94 billion rupees for setting up 4 LMT capacity wall care putty plant‍​.Says wall care putty plant‍​ expected to be commissioned in Q2 FY 20.

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Will decide on future course of action after having fully examined CCI order imposing penalty .

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of ncds of up to 90 billion rupees . Gets members' nod for increase in FII limit from 24 percent to 30 percent .

UltraTech Cement Ltd : India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol total comprehensive income 7.63 billion rupees . India's UltraTech Cement Ltd - June-quarter consol net sales 65.38 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.57 billion rupees .

Jaiprakash Associates approves scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd : Board has reviewed progress of divestment plans and approved the scheme of arrangement with Ultratech Cement Limited . Board has constituted a committee of directors to evaluate various options necessitating financial restructuring . Total enterprise value for deal now agreed is 161.89 billion rupees .

UltraTech Cement Ltd : Appointment of atul daga as CFO .