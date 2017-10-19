Edition:
United Kingdom

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)

ULVR.L on London Stock Exchange

4,121.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
4,121.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,750,061
52-wk High
4,557.50
52-wk Low
3,050.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

INTERVIEW-Unilever CFO looking forward to spreads unit bids
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc :Interview-Unilever cfo says q3 sales shortfall due to europe, north america, while emerging markets were strong.Interview-Unilever cfo says saw double-digit volume declines in european ice cream in q3.Interview-Unilever cfo says issued info memorandum on spreads business 3 weeks ago.Interview-Unilever cfo says has 3 or 4 large consortia of private equity bidders for spreads business.Interview-Unilever cfo says interested to see what bids come in from strategics and around emerging market business.  Full Article

Unilever CFO says confident Tesco dispute to end soon
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Unilever Plc CFO on an analyst conference call: Unilever CFO says overall prices in the UK should start to increase to offset weak sterling . Unilever CFO says price growth in Latin America to moderate and volume to turn positive next year . Unilever CFO says if foreign exchange rates for year stay as they are now, company would see 5 percent hit on topline, 3-4 percent hit on bottom line . Unilever CFO says not expecting market improvement in fourth quarter . Unilever CFO repeats savings goals . Unilever CFO says decline of spreads business in North America has slowed due to improved execution . Says there are "many options" about the future of spreads business but won't speculate on them . Says confident disagreement w/ Tesco will end quickly . Says price increases in UK have landed with other retailers .Says UK price increases are substantially less than company would need to fully recoup impact of higher costs.  Full Article

Unilever to acquire Blueair
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

Unilever NV : To acquire Blueair . Blueair had a turnover of US$106 million in 2015 .Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  Full Article

Unilever prices $1.25 bln bond on U.S. market
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Unilever Plc : Prices $1.25bn bond on u.s. Market .Priced a dual-tranche $1.25 billion bond on u.s. market. $550 million 1.375 per cent fixed rate notes are due 28 july 2021, with a further $700 million 2.0 per cent fixed rate notes due 28 july 2026..  Full Article

Interview-Unilever CFO stands by full-year forecast after Q2 beat
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Interview : Unilever CFO says weak sterling increases costs of imported goods on uk business, but also reduces domestic hq costs . Unilever CFO says keeping full-year sales growth target of 3-5 percent .Unilever cfo says still sees full year margin improvement in historical range of 30-40 bps.  Full Article

Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Unilever Plc : Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club . Says Michael Dubin will continue to serve as CEO of dsc . Says DSC is on track to exceed $200 million in turnover in 2016. . Terms of transaction were not disclosed. .Transaction is expected to close during Q3.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Unilever PLC News

U.S. companies act on climate despite Trump - survey

OSLO, Oct 24 U.S. companies are still among the most ambitious in setting targets to combat global warming despite President Donald Trump's plans to quit the 195-nation Paris climate agreement, a 2017 survey showed on Tuesday.

» More ULVR.L News

Market Views

» More ULVR.L Market Views

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials