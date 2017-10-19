Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)
4,121.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
4,121.00
--
--
--
--
2,750,061
4,557.50
3,050.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
INTERVIEW-Unilever CFO looking forward to spreads unit bids
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Unilever Plc
Unilever CFO says confident Tesco dispute to end soon
Unilever Plc
Unilever to acquire Blueair
Unilever NV
Unilever prices $1.25 bln bond on U.S. market
Unilever Plc
Interview-Unilever CFO stands by full-year forecast after Q2 beat
Interview : Unilever CFO says weak sterling increases costs of imported goods on uk business, but also reduces domestic hq costs . Unilever CFO says keeping full-year sales growth target of 3-5 percent .Unilever cfo says still sees full year margin improvement in historical range of 30-40 bps. Full Article
Unilever acquires Dollar Shave Club
Unilever Plc
U.S. companies act on climate despite Trump - survey
OSLO, Oct 24 U.S. companies are still among the most ambitious in setting targets to combat global warming despite President Donald Trump's plans to quit the 195-nation Paris climate agreement, a 2017 survey showed on Tuesday.
