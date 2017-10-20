Umicore SA (UMI.BR)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Umicore sells large area coatings activity to Vital
Oct 20 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA
Umicore in exclusive negotiations with Fedrus International for sale building products activities
May 23 (Reuters) - UMICORE SA
Umicore FY recurring EBITDA up at 527 million euros
Umicore SA
Umicore announces reorganization plans in Germany, expansion in Poland
Umicore NV
Umicore H1 revenues of 1.4 billion euros, up 1 pct
Umicore NV
Umicore to sell zinc chemicals activities to Opengate Capital
Umicore Nv
Ruling regarding Umicore's alleged infringement of patents to be reviewed
Umicore NV
Umicore gives FY 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates
Umicore SA:Expects full year recurring EBIT to be in range of 335-360 million euros.FY 2016 EBIT: 333.2 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Umicore announces US ITC judge's initial determination in patent case
Umicore SA:Said that in a mixed initial determination by an administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), it was confirmed that Umicore did not directly infringe or induce infringement of patents asserted against it by BASF.The initial determination did, however, find that Umicore contributed to the infringement of these patents with respect to certain activities, including testing and evaluation, solely in the United States.As a next step, the case will be subject to review by the full Commission, which is expected to issue a final determination in June of this year. Full Article
Umicore will propose a gross annual dividend of 1.20 euros per share
Umicore SA:Will propose a gross annual dividend of 1.20 euros per share. Full Article
