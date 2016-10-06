Edition:
Uniper SE (UN01.DE)

UN01.DE on Xetra

23.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€24.02
Open
€24.00
Day's High
€24.16
Day's Low
€23.89
Volume
702,500
Avg. Vol
931,805
52-wk High
€24.35
52-wk Low
€11.04

Latest Key Developments

Uniper and BP sign a cooperation agreement
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Uniper SE :Uniper and BP plan jointly to examine and develop possibilities for using power-to-gas technology in refining process..  Full Article

Uniper SE News

Photo

Fortum to file $9.5 billion Uniper bid with German regulators

HELSINKI/FRANKFURT Finnish power utility Fortum will officially submit its 8.05 billion euro ($9.46 billion) bid for German peer Uniper to German regulators on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Earnings vs. Estimates

