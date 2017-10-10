Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)
206.10EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€206.10
--
--
--
--
285,438
€238.15
€202.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unibail-Rodamco extends share repurchase program until Dec. 29
Oct 10 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Unibail-Rodamco announces share buy-back of up to 750 million euros
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco
Unibail-Rodamco places 600 million euros bond
Unibail-Rodamco
Unibail-Rodamco Q3 gross rental income up at 1.32 billion euros
Unibail-Rodamco
Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result up at 575 million euros
Unibail-rodamco
Unibail-Rodamco places 1.0 billion euros of bonds
Unibail-Rodamco SE:Reported on that it has successfully placed two bonds.Places one 500 million euros bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.125 pct coupon.Places one 500 billion euros bond with a 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2.0 pct.These issuances attracted more than 5 billion euros of demand in less than 2 hours.Also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 8 of its existing bonds.Tender offer period is expected to end April 26, 2016. Full Article
Unibail-Rodamco successfully places 500 million euro bond
Unibail-Rodamco SE:Announces the successful placement of a 500 million euro bond.10-yr bond will mature in March 2026.Bond will offer a fixed coupon of 1.375 pct.Offer was more than 6 times oversubscribed, the order book reaching over 3 billion euros in less than 2 hours.Net proceeds from the bond will be used for general corporate purposes. Full Article
Unibail-Rodamco signs agreement to dispose of So Ouest office building
Unibail-Rodamco SE:Entered into an agreement to sell So Ouest office building (Levallois-Perret, Paris region) for a net disposal price over 330 million euro.Transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close early in Q3 2016. Full Article
Unibail-Rodamco announces long-term lease with Deloitte
Unibail-Rodamco SE:Announces conclusion of a long-term lease with Deloitte France for the top 19 floors of the Majunga tower.Majunga tower is now fully let. Full Article
Unibail-Rodamco gives 2016 outlook
Unibail-Rodamco SE:Anticipates its underlying rate of growth for 2016 to be in line with the +6 pct to +8 pct announced last year.Successful restructuring of its hedging portfolio will provide an additional benefit in 2016, bringing the growth to between +8 pct and +10 pct.Expects recurring earnings per share in 2016 of between 11.00 euros and 11.20 euros per share.For the 2015 fiscal year, the group will propose a cash dividend of 9.70 euros per share.For 2016 and thereafter, the group intends to increase its annual cash distribution in line with its recurring EPS growth. Full Article
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 23)
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: