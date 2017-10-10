Edition:
United Kingdom

Unibail Rodamco SE (UNBP.AS)

UNBP.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

206.10EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€206.10
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
285,438
52-wk High
€238.15
52-wk Low
€202.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unibail-Rodamco extends share repurchase program until Dec. 29
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - UNIBAIL-RODAMCO ::EXTENDED UNTIL DECEMBER 29, 2017, UNIBAIL-RODAMCO’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 14, 2017‍​.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco announces share buy-back of up to 750 million euros
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco ::* Management Board of Unibail-Rodamco SE, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of April 25, 2017, has decided to implement a programme to repurchase shares of Unibail-Rodamco SE for an aggregate amount of up to 750 million euros (excluding costs and fees)..* Unibail says share buyback programme does not affect the company's level of comfort for its loan-to-value ratio of around 40%.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco places 600 million euros bond
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Unibail-Rodamco : Announces the successful placement of a 600 million euros ($635.22 million) bond . This bond was priced at a spread of 65 bps over mid-swap rates, corresponding to a coupon of 1.50 pct .Issue was almost 2 times oversubscribed.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco Q3 gross rental income up at 1.32 billion euros
Tuesday, 25 Oct 2016 

Unibail-Rodamco : Q3 gross rental income 1.32 billion euros ($1.44 billion) versus 1.24 billion euros year ago . Consolidated turnover of Unibail-Rodamco for first 9 months of 2016 amounted to 1,501.4 million euros .Reiterates its forecast of recurring earnings per share around 11.20 euro for 2016.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco H1 recurring net result up at 575 million euros
Wednesday, 20 Jul 2016 

Unibail-rodamco : H1 recurring net result of 575 million euros versus 528 million euros ($580.9 million) a year ago . H1 net rental income of 781 million euros versus 725 million euros a year ago . H1 EPRA triple net asset value per share of 174.4 euros versus 169.9 euros a year ago .Expects to generate recurring EPS for 2016 of around 11.20 euros, the top end of range of 11.00-11.20 euros for the FY provided in February 2016.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco places 1.0 billion euros of bonds
Thursday, 21 Apr 2016 

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Reported on that it has successfully placed two bonds.Places one 500 million euros bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.125 pct coupon.Places one 500 billion euros bond with a 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2.0 pct.These issuances attracted more than 5 billion euros of demand in less than 2 hours.Also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 8 of its existing bonds.Tender offer period is expected to end April 26, 2016.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco successfully places 500 million euro bond
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Announces the successful placement of a 500 million euro bond.10-yr bond will mature in March 2026.Bond will offer a fixed coupon of 1.375 pct.Offer was more than 6 times oversubscribed, the order book reaching over 3 billion euros in less than 2 hours.Net proceeds from the bond will be used for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco signs agreement to dispose of So Ouest office building​
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Entered into an agreement to sell So Ouest office building (Levallois-Perret, Paris region) for a net disposal price over 330 million euro.‍Transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close early in Q3 2016.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco announces long-term lease with Deloitte
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Announces conclusion of a long-term lease with Deloitte France for the top 19 floors of the Majunga tower.Majunga tower is now fully let.  Full Article

Unibail-Rodamco gives 2016 outlook
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Unibail-Rodamco SE:Anticipates its underlying rate of growth for 2016 to be in line with the +6 pct to +8 pct announced last year‍​.Successful restructuring of its hedging portfolio will provide an additional benefit in 2016, bringing the growth to between +8 pct and +10 pct‍​.Expects recurring earnings per share in 2016 of between 11.00 euros and 11.20 euros per share‍​.For the 2015 fiscal year, the group will propose a cash dividend of 9.70 euros per share‍​.For 2016 and thereafter, the group intends to increase its annual cash distribution in line with its recurring EPS growth.  Full Article

BRUSSELS, Oct 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

