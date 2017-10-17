UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N)
207.01USD
23 Oct 2017
$-0.48 (-0.23%)
$207.49
$207.58
$208.45
$205.87
658,984
858,885
$208.45
$136.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UnitedHealth reports Q3 adjusted net earnings of $2.66 per share
Oct 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc
UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
Unitedhealth Group Inc
UnitedHealth spokesman confirms plan to cover Sarepta's Exondys 51
UnitedHealth Group Inc
Fitch affirms UnitedHealth Group outlook remains negative
UnitedHealth Group Inc
UnitedHealth expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans
UnitedHealth Group Inc
UnitedHealth Group reports Q2 adj EPS $1.96
UnitedHealth Group Inc
American Renal Associates receives complaint by UnitedHealth affiliates
American Renal Associates: Says on July 1, 2016, received a complaint filed by three affiliates of UnitedHealth Group Inc in Florida - SEC filing . Complaint identifies about $1.9 million of payments made to 12 of co's facilities that united claims were "improper" . Says complaint seeks monetary damages and injunctive relief .Complaint relates to 27 patients who have received dialysis at 12 ARA facilities in Florida and Ohio. Full Article
Unitedhealth Group says John Rex will receive a base salary of $800,000
Unitedhealth Group Inc
Unitedhealth Group appoints John Rex as chief financial officer
Unitedhealth Group Inc : John Rex, formerly executive vice president, CFO, Optum, has been appointed chief financial officer of unitedhealth group . John Rex, succeeds David S. Wichmann who will now devote his full energy and attention to his duties as president of company . Rex has also been named a member of office of chief executive. .Tami reller, currently executive vice president and chief marketing officer of optum, has been named cfo, optum. Full Article
Unitedhealth Group increases qtrly dividend by 25 pct
Unitedhealth Group Inc
UPDATE 1-U.S. judge questions states seeking to restore Obamacare payments
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 23 A U.S. judge on Monday appeared skeptical toward a request from several states that want him to order the administration of Republican President Donald Trump to continue payments to health insurers under Obamacare.