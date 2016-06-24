Edition:
Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)

UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

260.15INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs259.00
Open
Rs258.00
Day's High
Rs263.00
Day's Low
Rs255.80
Volume
336,406
Avg. Vol
57,997
52-wk High
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for donepezil hydrochloride tablets USP
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 

Unichem Laboratories Ltd : Receives ANDA approval from usfda for donepezil hydrochloride tablets usp; product will be commercialized from co's goa plant .  Full Article

Unichem Laboratories Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Unichem Laboratories Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2 Indian rupees (100%) per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each.  Full Article

Unichem Laboratories Ltd News

BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets

* Says gets ANDA approval from USFDA for irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets usp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

