Unichem Laboratories Ltd (UNLB.NS)
UNLB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
260.15INR
11:13am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs259.00
Open
Rs258.00
Day's High
Rs263.00
Day's Low
Rs255.80
Volume
336,406
Avg. Vol
57,997
52-wk High
Rs328.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unichem Laboratories gets ANDA approval from USFDA for donepezil hydrochloride tablets USP
Unichem Laboratories Ltd
Unichem Laboratories Ltd declares interim dividend
Unichem Laboratories Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 2 Indian rupees (100%) per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each. Full Article
BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets ANDA approval for Irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets
* Says gets ANDA approval from USFDA for irbesartan and hydrochlorothiazide tablets usp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: