Uni Select Inc (UNS.TO)
UNS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
27.80CAD
23 Oct 2017
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.99 (-3.44%)
Prev Close
$28.79
Open
$28.81
Day's High
$28.81
Day's Low
$27.69
Volume
75,144
Avg. Vol
75,877
52-wk High
$37.03
52-wk Low
$26.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Uni-Select Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.40
Uni Select Inc
Uni-Select Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.40
Uni Select Inc
Uni-Select enters into agreement to acquire Refinish Solutions
Uni-Select Inc:Announced that FinishMaster, Inc. has entered into an agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of Aquia Auto Parts, Inc. Full Article
Uni-Select Inc announces completion of acquisition of T.N. Discovery Auto Collision Ltd
Uni-Select Inc:Completes acquisition, through one of its Canadian subsidiaries, of the assets of T.N. Discovery Auto Collision Ltd. Full Article
BRIEF-Uni Select announces acquisition of substantially all assets of Dash Distributors
* Uni Select Inc : bumper to bumper announces the acquisition of Dash Distributors in Alberta