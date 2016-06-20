Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)
UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
6.10INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.30 (-4.69%)
Prev Close
Rs6.40
Open
Rs6.40
Day's High
Rs6.45
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
15,642,952
Avg. Vol
38,098,650
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Unitech says growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer in some projects
Unitech Ltd
BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case
* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case"