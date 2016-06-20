Edition:
United Kingdom

Unitech Ltd (UNTE.NS)

UNTE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6.10INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-4.69%)
Prev Close
Rs6.40
Open
Rs6.40
Day's High
Rs6.45
Day's Low
Rs6.00
Volume
15,642,952
Avg. Vol
38,098,650
52-wk High
Rs9.85
52-wk Low
Rs3.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unitech says growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer in some projects
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Unitech Ltd : Growing trend of filing "frivolous" complaints against developer by customers in some projects where prices have not been appreciated .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Unitech Ltd News

BRIEF-Unitech managing directors granted bail in Noida flat case

* Unitech clarifies on news item "Unitech promoters sent to 4-day custody in a cheating case" ‍​

» More UNTE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials