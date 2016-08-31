Edition:
United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOBH.SI)

UOBH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

24.26SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
$24.38
Open
$24.36
Day's High
$24.38
Day's Low
$24.25
Volume
498,900
Avg. Vol
1,852,350
52-wk High
$24.60
52-wk Low
$17.98

Latest Key Developments

Orix Corp will take an over 10 pct joint stake in Bitexco Power - Nikkei
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Nikkei : Orix Corp plans to send directors to Bitexco Power, and will offer advice on business operations as well - Nikkei . Orix Corp will invest in Vietnam's Bitexco Power in September - Nikkei .Orix Corp will take an over 10% joint stake in Bitexco With Singapore's United Overseas Bank in Mid-September - Nikkei.  Full Article

Mencast Holdings announces banking facilities with United Overseas Bank Ltd
Monday, 22 Aug 2016 

Mencast Holdings Ltd : Banking facilities with United Overseas Bank Limited . The group has on 19 August 2016 entered into banking facility agreements with United Overseas Bank Limited . Group secured loan facility of up to S$50.0 million with United Overseas Bank; also secured facilities of up to S$24.9 million, comprising term loan facility . Says funds from the banking facilities will be used for the redemption of the outstanding bonds of S$50 million .  Full Article

United Overseas Bank updates on outlook
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

United Overseas Bank Ltd :"Looking ahead uncertain outlook; low interest rates globally even as pick-up in credit costs expected" .  Full Article

United Overseas Bank posts qtrly net profit of S$801 mln
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

United Overseas Bank Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Qtrly net profit s$801 million versus s$762 million a year ago . Qtrly net interest margin 1.68 percent versus 1.77 percent . Qtrly net interest income s$1.21 billion versus s$1.21 billion . Asset quality remained stable with npl ratio at 1.4% for quarter end .An interim one-tier tax-exempt dividend of 35 cents per ordinary share has been declared in respect of FY ending 31 December 2016.  Full Article

United Overseas Bank says UOB Asset Management amalgamated 2 units in Taiwan
Friday, 15 Jul 2016 

United Overseas Bank Ltd : Says amalgamation involved a share swap of one Uobia share for 0.03278566 Uobam Taiwan share . Amalgamation is not expected to have any material impact on EPS or net tangible assets per share for year ending 31 December 2016 . Says Uob Asset Management Ltd. amalgamated Uob Investment Advisor (Taiwan) Ltd. and Uob Asset Management (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. . 7.5 mln shares in the capital of Uobam Taiwan, each with a par value of NTD10, have been issued to Uobams .  Full Article

Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative
Thursday, 30 Jun 2016 

Moody's: Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative . Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability . Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia .Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks.  Full Article

United Overseas Bank Ltd says intends to issue covered bonds due 2021
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 

United Overseas Bank Ltd:Says intends to issue EUR500 million 0.25% covered bonds due 2021.Covered bonds will be issued as the first series under the US$8 billion global covered bond programme.Says there is no guarantee that an application to the sgx-st will be approved.Says it is intended that the covered bonds will mature on 9 March 202.  Full Article

United Overseas Bank Ltd News

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall most in 11 months; Philippines rebounds

By Hanna Paul Oct 19 Thai shares on Thursday recorded their biggest single-day fall since mid-November while Philippine shares reversed losses by the end of the session. Sentiment in the region was dampened by a fall in Asian stocks which shed gains after data showed that growth in China slowed slightly in the third quarter. Thai shares dropped as much as 1.6 percent despite data showing a trade surplus in September. Thailand also raised its 2017 export growth forecas

