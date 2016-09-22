Edition:
UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

UPLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

799.15INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs20.80 (+2.67%)
Prev Close
Rs778.35
Open
Rs783.00
Day's High
Rs802.35
Day's Low
Rs778.05
Volume
1,159,011
Avg. Vol
1,160,633
52-wk High
Rs902.50
52-wk Low
Rs584.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BRIEF-Brazil signs 1 bln real agrichemical plant deal with India's UPL
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

Corrects headline and first paragraph to 1 bln real, not dollar.: While on a recent road trip through New Deli, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi signed a 1 bln real ($310 mln) deal with Indian agrichemicals firm UPL Ltd to build a new plant in the Latin American farming giant . The ministry said in a note on Thursday a location has not yet been defined . UPL already operates an agrichemical plant in Ituverava in Sao Paulo state, one of 28 plants that it operates globally, along with five research centers Further company coverage: ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com; +5511 5644 7721; Reuters Messaging: reese.ewing.thomsonreuters@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).  Full Article

UPL sells stake in overseas associate co
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 

UPL Ltd : Sale of stake in overseas associate company by UPL .Transferred its entire holding of 1627 shares constituting 50 percent.  Full Article

UPL and Amira Nature Foods to explore possibilty of providing rice related solutions
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

UPL Ltd : Clarifies on news item "UPL, Amira Nature Foods tie up" . Co has entered into an understanding with Amira Nature Foods to explore possibility of providing rice related solutions .  Full Article

UPL June-qtr consol profit up about 24 pct
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

UPL Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 34.52 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 32.06 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.35 billion rupees .  Full Article

UPL says Gujarat high court approves amalgamation of Advanta Ltd with co
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

UPL Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of advanta ltd and UPL Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors . Gujarat high court has approved the scheme of amalgamation .  Full Article

UPL Ltd acquires strategic stake in Weather Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

UPL Ltd : UPL acquires 26 percent strategic stake in Weather Risk Management Services Private Limited for about 100 million rupees in cash .  Full Article

UPL Ltd News

BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 India Index Services And Products Ltd * Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index * ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29 Source text - The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) has decided to make the following replacement of stocks in various indices as part of its periodic review. These changes shall become effective from S

