UPL Ltd (UPLL.NS)

BRIEF-Brazil signs 1 bln real agrichemical plant deal with India's UPL

Corrects headline and first paragraph to 1 bln real, not dollar.: While on a recent road trip through New Deli, Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi signed a 1 bln real ($310 mln) deal with Indian agrichemicals firm UPL Ltd to build a new plant in the Latin American farming giant . The ministry said in a note on Thursday a location has not yet been defined . UPL already operates an agrichemical plant in Ituverava in Sao Paulo state, one of 28 plants that it operates globally, along with five research centers Further company coverage: ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com; +5511 5644 7721; Reuters Messaging: reese.ewing.thomsonreuters@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

UPL sells stake in overseas associate co

UPL Ltd : Sale of stake in overseas associate company by UPL .Transferred its entire holding of 1627 shares constituting 50 percent.

UPL and Amira Nature Foods to explore possibilty of providing rice related solutions

UPL Ltd : Clarifies on news item "UPL, Amira Nature Foods tie up" . Co has entered into an understanding with Amira Nature Foods to explore possibility of providing rice related solutions .

UPL June-qtr consol profit up about 24 pct

UPL Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 4.02 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 34.52 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 3.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 32.06 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 3.35 billion rupees .

UPL says Gujarat high court approves amalgamation of Advanta Ltd with co

UPL Ltd : Scheme of amalgamation of advanta ltd and UPL Ltd and their respective shareholders and creditors . Gujarat high court has approved the scheme of amalgamation .

UPL Ltd acquires strategic stake in Weather Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd

UPL Ltd : UPL acquires 26 percent strategic stake in Weather Risk Management Services Private Limited for about 100 million rupees in cash .