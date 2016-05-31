Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas (USIM5.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal intends to hold talks on dividing production assets of Usiminas with Ternium - Nikkei
: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal intends to hold talks on dividing production assets of Brazilian affiliate Usiminas with Ternium - Nikkei .One Proposal Would Give Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ownership of a Usiminas mill in Ipatinga - Nikkei. Full Article
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas sticks with plans to fire 4,000 at mill, union says - Reuters
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas:Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, upheld on Friday a plan to halt steel production at its Cubatão mill, which will mean dismissal of about 4,000 workers, union leaders said. - RTRS.The STISMMMEC union, which represents steelmakers around Cubatão, said a meeting between workers, prosecutors and the company known as Usiminas did not yield any agreement. - RTRS.According to Florêncio Rezende de Sá, the union's president, the dismissals will take place through March 15. The union says that some 4,000 jobs will be lost. - RTRS.In a statement, Usiminas said that 2,000 jobs directly related to the work at the plant would be cut, without saying how many indirect positions would be lost as part of the decision. - RTRS.The layoff plan presented to workers includes benefits that are in excess of those mandated by the law, the company added - RTRS.Usiminas USIM5.SA, which is closing steel production activities in Cubatão but maintaining rolled-steel operations, has cited weak prices and poor demand in Brazil among the reasons behind the mill's shutdown - RTRS. Full Article
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso leads Latam losses on U.S. tax reform outlook
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 20 The Mexican peso tumbled on Friday after the U.S. Senate cleared the way for a tax reform that raised the prospect of a fiscal lift to the U.S. economy that could force interest rates to rise faster. Higher U.S. rates could increase the allure of assets from the world's No. 1 economy, bolstering the value of its currency. The dollar touched a 3-month high against the Japanese yen and a 5-month high against the Swiss franc. All cu