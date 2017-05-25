Unite Group PLC (UTG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Unite Group acquires two properties under development

May 25 (Reuters) - Unite Group Plc ::Acquisitions and disposal.Announces acquisition of two properties under development and disposal of a studio scheme.Combined cost of developments is £56 million, unite share £12.9 million.Acquisitions are expected to generate a yield on cost of 6.3% in their first full year of operation.

Unite Group posts FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 mln

Unite Group PLC : FY adjusted EPRA earnings up 24 pct to £61.3 million or 27.7p (2015: £49.5 million, 23.1p) . FY profit before tax £201.4 million (2015: £388.4 million) . FY final dividend declared up 26% to 12.0p (2015: 9.5p). . Full year dividend of 18.0p (2015: 15.0p) . Like-For-Like rental growth of 3.8% for full year (2015: 3.8%) . Reservations for 17/18 academic year at 75%, a record level for this time of year (2015: 67%) .Brexit not expected to significantly impact student numbers and supports strategy to focus on relationships with high to mid- ranked universities.

Unite Group announces disposal of two assets to USAF

Unite Group Plc : Disposal of two assets to usaf . Announces disposal of greetham street, portsmouth and gosford gate, coventry to usaf for a combined value of £88.4 million . Both properties, comprising 1,122 beds, were completed in 2016 and are fully let for 2016/17 academic year . Disposals increase sales in year to over £110 million on a see-through basis . Unite retains a stake of 23% in usaf . Both properties generating an income yield on cost of 9.3% .Acquisition has been funded in usaf with a new £100 million 5-year facility provided by wells fargo.

Unite Group say Richard Smith to commence his role as CEO from June 1

Unite Group Plc :Due to handover period progressing ahead of schedule, Richard Smith will commence his role as chief executive officer from 1 June 2016..