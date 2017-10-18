Visa Inc (V.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :Visa Inc declares quarterly dividend, increases dividend rate by 18%, and announces record date for the 2018 annual meeting of stockholders.Increases quarterly dividend by 18 percent.Visa Inc - ‍declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share of class A common stock​.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :Announced partnership with Billtrust to help streamline reconciliation of B2B payments and increase automation of virtual card payments.Visa has also made a strategic investment in Billtrust.

Visa Inc : Visa opens tokenization services to third party partners ."New token service framework allows more companies to scale secure digital payments globally".

Jack Henry & Associates Inc :Has partnered with visa to deliver faster p2p (person-to-person) payments to a recipient's visa debit card.

: BTL Group Ltd - BTL group announces project with Visa Europe Collab . BTL Group Ltd - Entered into a project with Visa Europe Collab to explore potential applications for blockchain technology in financial services ecosystem .BTL Group Ltd - Says small number of European banks have been invited to participate in project.

Visa Inc :Visa Inc and Uber announce Uber local offers, a way for riders to get discounted rides by using Visa credit card on file with uber at local merchants.

Visa : Visa on operations in China - working through issues relating to national security reviews and encryption standards . Says "cross border commerce from oil and commodity based economies remain sluggish. This conference call is still in progress" . "in the short term currency weakness and reduced economic growth are factors" . Visa says post the brexit vote, currency volatilities reached levels co has not experienced in recent years . Visa says had co included visa europe results for nine days it owned visa europe in quarter, it would have added minimum $12 million to net income . Visa says longer term impact of brexit on visa europe's business is too early to determine . Visa says immediate impact of brexit vote on visa europe has been on exchange rates . Assuming exchange rates stay where they are and no major economic dislocations due to brexit, expect visa europe earnings to offset interest costs from debt in q4 . Visa europe is expected to add 2% to 3% to eps accretion in fiscal year 2017 . Current tax structure results in high reported or book tax rate for visa europe's earnings, which will add 1 percentage point to tax rate in 2017 . Visa europe has over $2 billion of cash on balance sheet; based on discussions with regulator in uk, will leave cash within visa europe legal entity . Current plan is to issue at least $2 billion in debt before the end of this calendar year.

Paypal Holdings Inc : Paypal will not encourage Visa cardholders to link to a bank account via ach . Says agreement affords Paypal certain economic incentives, including visa incentives for increased volume . Paypal will join visa digital enablement program (VDEP) to expand point of sale acceptance . Paypal and visa enter partnership to extend consumer payment choice . Visa digital card images will be incorporated into payment flows . Companies working collaboratively to accelerate adoption of safe, reliable and convenient digital payments for consumers and merchants .Paypal will also support and work with issuers to identify consumers who choose to migrate existing ach payment flows to their visa cards.

Visa Inc : Did not include Visa Europe's financial results from June 21, 2016 through june 30, 2016 . Visa inc says total processed transactions for three months ended June 30, 2016, were 19.8 billion, a 10% increase over prior year . Payments volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, for three months ended June 30, 2016, was 10% over prior year at $1.3 trillion . Sees Fy Gaap Annual Diluted Class A Common Stock Earnings Per Share Of Negative Low Single-Digit constant dollar EPS growth . Visa inc sees fy 2016 annual net revenue growth, GAAP and adjusted, 7% to 8% on a constant dollar basis, excluding. Europe . Visa inc. Reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results and announces a new $5.0 billion share repurchase program . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 excluding items . Q3 revenue $3.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.65 billion . Q3 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17 including items . Half of year results" . Did not include dilutive impact of shares of series B,C convertible participating preferred stock in calculation of earnings per share . Visa inc says fiscal q3 2016 service revenues were $1.6 billion, an increase of 6% over prior year . Cross-Border volume growth, on a constant dollar basis, was 5% for three months ended june 30, 2016 . Digit constant dollar eps growth . Visa inc sees fy 2016 client incentives as percent of gross revenue around 18.5 percent.

Visa Inc : Board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of class A common stock .Visa inc declares quarterly dividend.