Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)

Vakifbank mandates banks for dollar-denominated bond issue

May 23 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO ::MANDATES BANKS FOR AN ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED EUROBOND TO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS WHO ARE DOMICILED OUTSIDE OF TURKEY.AUTHORISATION MADE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE (GMTN) PROGRAM.

Turkey's Vakifbank posts Q2 net profit of 586.9 mln lira, in line with forecasts

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao :Turkey's Vakifbank posts Q2 net profit of 586.9 million lira vs forecast of 587 million lira in a Reuters poll.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO to issue bonds amounting up to 1.65 billion Turkish Lira

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO:Decides to issue bonds for public with a nominal value of 300.0 million Turkish lira with 119 days maturity period, 200.0 million lira with 154 days maturity and 100.0 million lira with 210 days maturity, (900 million lira including additional sale right).Additionally decides to issue bonds for qualified investors with a nominal value of up to 750.0 million lira.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO announces dividends for FY 2015

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO:Proposes to pay 0.034 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 31.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO applies to CMB and BRSA to issue debt instruments up to $5 billion

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO:Says applies to Capital Markets Board to and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to issue debt instruments up to $5 billion.