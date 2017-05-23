Edition:
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO (VAKBN.IS)

VAKBN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.26TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.19TL (-2.95%)
Prev Close
6.45TL
Open
6.41TL
Day's High
6.41TL
Day's Low
6.26TL
Volume
7,941,669
Avg. Vol
11,870,121
52-wk High
7.31TL
52-wk Low
4.09TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vakifbank mandates banks for dollar-denominated bond issue
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - TURKIYE VAKIFLAR BANKASI TAO ::MANDATES BANKS FOR AN ISSUANCE OF U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED EUROBOND TO INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS WHO ARE DOMICILED OUTSIDE OF TURKEY.AUTHORISATION MADE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE (GMTN) PROGRAM.  Full Article

Turkey's Vakifbank posts Q2 net profit of 586.9 mln lira, in line with forecasts
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Tao :Turkey's Vakifbank posts Q2 net profit of 586.9 million lira vs forecast of 587 million lira in a Reuters poll.  Full Article

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO to issue bonds amounting up to 1.65 billion Turkish Lira
Friday, 15 Apr 2016 

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO:Decides to issue bonds for public with a nominal value of 300.0 million Turkish lira with 119 days maturity period, 200.0 million lira with 154 days maturity and 100.0 million lira with 210 days maturity, (900 million lira including additional sale right).Additionally decides to issue bonds for qualified investors with a nominal value of up to 750.0 million lira.  Full Article

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO announces dividends for FY 2015
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO:Proposes to pay 0.034 lira dividend per share for FY 2015.Proposes to pay dividend on May 31.  Full Article

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO applies to CMB and BRSA to issue debt instruments up to $5 billion
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO:Says applies to Capital Markets Board to and Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency to issue debt instruments up to $5 billion.  Full Article

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO News

UPDATE 1-After Mavi IPO, Turkven sets sights on bigger Medical Park listing

ISTANBUL, Oct 18 Turkish private equity firm Turkven plans to hold a public offering next year for nearly half of healthcare provider Medical Park Group, Turkven's chief executive said, a stake that might be worth close to $1 billion.

