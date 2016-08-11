Edition:
Vakrangee Ltd (VAKR.NS)

VAKR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

549.30INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.35 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs552.65
Open
Rs550.00
Day's High
Rs552.00
Day's Low
Rs542.25
Volume
563,366
Avg. Vol
1,184,523
52-wk High
Rs558.20
52-wk Low
Rs233.05

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vakrangee unit ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee, through its unit, ties up with Aramex for last mile delivery services . Vakrangee Logistics through Vakrangee Kendras will offer both forward delivery and reverse pick-up services to Aramex .  Full Article

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces alliance with Aramex India Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited . As per deal, Vakrangee Kendras will collect, book courier parcels from customers, provide payment collections facility .  Full Article

Vakrangee Ltd ties up with Delhivery to offer delivery and pick-up services
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces tie up with Delhivery Private Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary Vakrangee Logistics Private Limited . Under agreement, VLPL through Vakrangee Kendras will offer both forward delivery and reverse pick-up services to Delhivery .  Full Article

Vakrangee partners with Aramex India Pvt Ltd
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Vakrangee Ltd : Vakrangee announces strategic tie-up with aramex India private limited . Vakrangee kendras will collect, book courier parcels from customers; will provide payment collections facility for services rendered .  Full Article

Vakrangee March-quarter profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Vakrangee Ltd : March-quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus 753.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 8.73 billion rupees versus 6.96 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Vakrangee Ltd recommends final dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Vakrangee Ltd : Recommended final dividend of INR 1.25 per share .  Full Article

Vakrangee Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Vakrangee ties with Indusind Bank for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

* ‍Announces alliance with Indusind Bank Ltd for Bharat Bill Payment System ​

Earnings vs. Estimates

