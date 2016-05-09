Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,285.70
Open
Rs1,282.20
Day's High
Rs1,311.35
Day's Low
Rs1,275.70
Volume
10,515
Avg. Vol
43,950
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vardhman Textiles to sell 40 pct stake in Vardhman Yarns and Threads
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
Vardhman Textiles Ltd declares interim dividend
Vardhman Textiles Ltd:Declares interim dividend @ 15 Indian rupees (i.e. 150%) per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each of the company for financial year 2015-2016.Says said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co