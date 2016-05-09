Edition:
Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,291.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs1,285.70
Open
Rs1,282.20
Day's High
Rs1,311.35
Day's Low
Rs1,275.70
Volume
10,515
Avg. Vol
43,950
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vardhman Textiles to sell 40 pct stake in Vardhman Yarns and Threads
Monday, 9 May 2016 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : To sell 40 percent stake held by co in VYTL to A&E Global . VYTL is Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd .  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 

Vardhman Textiles Ltd:Declares interim dividend @ 15 Indian rupees (i.e. 150%) per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each of the company for financial year 2015-2016.Says said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.  Full Article

Vardhman Textiles Ltd News

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

