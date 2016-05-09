Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)

Vardhman Textiles Ltd : To sell 40 percent stake held by co in VYTL to A&E Global . VYTL is Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd .

Vardhman Textiles Ltd:Declares interim dividend @ 15 Indian rupees (i.e. 150%) per equity share of face value 10 Indian rupees each of the company for financial year 2015-2016.Says said interim dividend will be paid on or before March 31, 2016.