Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VBKG.DE)

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG:Increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2015/2016.Expects to achieve an EBITDA of approx. 70 million euros in the financial year 2015/2016 and to increase net cash by the end of the financial year to approx. 58 million euros.FY 2015/2016 EBITDA estimate 60.20 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.