Victrex PLC (VCTX.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Victrex ‍brings on Jakob Sigurdsson as CEO-designate​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - VICTREX PLC ::‍JAKOB SIGURDSSON JOINS VICTREX AS CEO-DESIGNATE​.JAKOB SIGURDSSON HAS STARTED AT VICTREX AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE-DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT. 1.

Victrex says expect tax rate to be materially lower than previous guidance

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Victrex Plc ::REDUCTION IN GROUP'S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE UNDER PATENT BOX.BASED ON RECENTLY-GRANTED UK PATENTS AND FOLLOWING DISCUSSIONS WITH HER MAJESTY'S REVENUE & CUSTOMS.NOW EXPECT TAX RATE TO BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE.AT A TRADING LEVEL, VICTREX CONTINUES TO BE COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT EXPECTATIONS.

Victrex sticks by its FY expectations after in-line Q3

Victrex Plc : Performance continued in line with our expectations during Q3 . Remain on track for a second half improvement and are comfortable with current expectations for full year . Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to 60.6 million stg .Early planning assumptions for 2017 now suggest consumer electronics volumes will be significantly lower, compared to 2016.

Victrex says H1 pretax profit down 12 pct

Victrex Plc : Q2 core volumes (ex-consumer electronics) >900 tonnes, in line with record q2 2015 . H1 performance offset by electronics (down 42 pct) and oil & gas softness (down 28 pct) . Interim dividend of 11.73p (h1 15: 11.73p) . First half of 2016 was challenging for Victrex . Remain comfortable with current expectations for full year - CEO . H1 revenue -10 percent at 117 mln stg. PBT -12 pct at 47.5 mln stg .Interim dividend 11.73 penceper share.

Victrex plc - Medical manufacturer settles charges it illegally kept high market share - Reuters News

Victrex plc:Invibio, a division of Victrex PLC that makes a key polymer used in spinal and other medical implants, agreed to settle allegations that it demanded exclusive contracts to illegally maintain its high market share, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday - RTRS.The FTC said Invibio, which makes polyetheretherketone, or PEEK, insisted on long-term, exclusive or nearly exclusive contracts to maintain its 90 percent market share.This prevented competitors from effectively entering the market, the FTC said in a statement.Under the settlement, Invibio will be barred from demanding exclusive contracts and must allow some customers to modify their contracts.A spokesman for Invibio was not immediately available for comment.