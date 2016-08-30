Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vectura Group Plc : Update on Mundipharma's European Phase III trial of flutiform ® in COPD and latest flutiform ® in-market sales . Informed by its partner mundipharma that its phase iii trial of flutiform ® did not meet primary endpoint . Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints .Mundipharma has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for COPD indication in Europe.

Vectura Group Plc : Has been informed by its partner Mundipharma that its phase III trial of flutiform® did not meet primary endpoint .Mundipharma is currently undertaking an analysis of trial's other endpoints but has indicated that primary endpoint result will not allow it to make a regulatory filing for copd indication in europe..

Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GSK in the U.S.

Vectura Group Plc : Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) . Vectura has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GSK claiming infringement of Vectura's U.S. patents in Delaware district court . Continues to remain open to finding a mutually acceptable solution in order to avoid costs and potential uncertainty over royalties that have, up to now, been subject to a cap of 13 mln stg per calendar year . Separate licence agreement with GSK relating to legacy Skyepharma dry powder formulation technology used in Ellipta products is unaffected .Despite notification from GSK, directors believe that revenues for current financial year ending December 2016 remain in line with current expectations.

Vectura Group Plc :Ablynx to exercise option to license Vectura's Fox device for use in its forthcoming phase IIB efficacy study of its inhaled anti-rsv nanobody.

Skyepharma Plc :High court of justice in england and wales made an order sanctioning scheme on merger with vectura.

Vectura Group Plc : FY revenues up 24% to £72.0m (2014/15: £58.0m) .EBITDA(1) up 43% to £23.2m (2014/15: £16.2m).

Vectura Group Plc : Vectura & propeller health announce collaboration .Vectura and propeller health announce collaboration to develop digitally-connected inhalers to address chronic respiratory diseases.

Skyepharma Plc : Board continues to expect strong growth in revenues for full year 2016 compared with 2015 .Overall trading performance to end of April has been good.

Vectura Group Plc : CMA has confirmed that proposed recommended all share merger of Vectura and Skyepharma does not qualify for investigation .Confirmation satisfies CMA clearance condition to implementation of proposed merger.

Competitions and Markets Authority :UK's CMA says decided that a relevant merger situation has not been created in anticipated acquisition by Vectura Group Plc of Skyepharma Plc.