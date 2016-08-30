Vectura Group PLC (VEC.L)
100.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
100.70
--
--
--
--
1,699,334
166.97
88.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vectura says asthma drug misses primary endpoint in Phase III trial
Vectura Group Plc
Vectura says asthma drug misses primary endpoint in Phase III trial
Vectura Group Plc
Vectura initiates legal proceedings against GSK in the U.S.
Vectura Group Plc
Vectura says Ablynx to exercise a license option on Fox device
Vectura Group Plc
Skyepharma sayas High Court of Justice sanctions scheme on merger
Skyepharma Plc
Vectura FY core earnings rise 43 pct
Vectura Group Plc
Vectura & Propeller Health announce collaboration
Vectura Group Plc
Skyepharma sees strong growth in 2016 revenues
Skyepharma Plc
Vectura Group says CMA not to investigate Vectura-Skyepharma merger
Vectura Group Plc
UK's CMA says no relevant merger situation in Vectura-Skyepharma deal
Competitions and Markets Authority :UK's CMA says decided that a relevant merger situation has not been created in anticipated acquisition by Vectura Group Plc of Skyepharma Plc. Full Article
BRIEF-Vectura confident on outlook for Novartis inhaler products
* Q3 2017 net sales of $101 million for ultibro ® breezhaler ® and $37 million for seebri ® breezhaler
- Should You Ditch GlaxoSmithKline plc And Buy Vectura Group PLC And SkyePharma PLC?
- Are Vectura Group PLC, AstraZeneca plc And Lookers PLC 'Screaming Buys'?
- Are Vectura Group PLC And Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC Better Buys Than GlaxoSmithKline plc?
- Why Vectura Group PLC Could Be The Perfect Partner For AstraZeneca plc In Your Portfolio
- Profit From The Biotech Boom With Vectura Group PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc And Indivior PLC