Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)
890.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
890.50
--
--
--
--
1,036,977
1,112.50
558.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vedanta says examining Court's judgment, will seek permission to appeal decision
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc
Anglo American says Volcan Investments raises stake in co to 19.35 pct
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc
Vedanta says Zinc India H1 mined metal production up 42 pct
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc
Vedanta raises second-half India zinc production guidance
Vedanta Resources Plc
Vedanta Resources appoints Arun Kumar as CFO
Vedanta Resources Plc
Vedanta Resources shareholders approve Vedanta Ltd, Cairn India deal
Vedanta Resources
Vedanta Resources announces board changes
Vedanta Resources Plc
Vedanta Resources says 72 pct shareholders vote to re-elect Director Deepak Parekh
Vedanta Resources Plc
Vedanta Resources Q1 mined metal production stable versus prior quarter
Vedanta Resources Plc
Hindustan Zinc Q1 mined metal production down 46 pct
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
TIMELINE-Rio Tinto faces fraud charges over Mozambique coal investment
SYDNEY, Oct 18 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged mining company Rio Tinto Plc and two of its former top executives with fraud, saying they inflated the value of coal assets in Mozambique and concealed critical information while tapping the market for billions of dollars.
- 3 resource stocks to buy on today's news?
- Are these 8% yields unbelievable... or too good to ignore?
- Have we seen the bottom in Premier Oil plc, Kaz Minerals plc and Vedanta Resources plc?
- Can last week's winners Randgold Resources Limited (+8%), Vedanta Resources plc (+8%) and Premier Oil plc (+9%) keep shining?
- Are dividend cuts inevitable at Talktalk Telecom Group plc, Vedanta Resources plc and Interserve plc?
- Should you buy Vedanta Resources plc, CLS Holdings plc and Mondi plc following today's news?