Vedanta Resources PLC (VED.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vedanta says examining Court's judgment, will seek permission to appeal decision​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc ::VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - ‍VEDANTA AND KCM ARE EXAMINING COURT'S JUDGMENT AND WILL SEEK PERMISSION TO APPEAL COURT'S DECISION​.VEDANTA RESOURCES - "‍JUDGMENT RELATES SOLELY TO JURISDICTION OF ENGLISH COURTS TO HEAR THESE CLAIMS. IT IS NOT A RULING OR A DETERMINATION ON MERITS OF CLAIMS​".

Anglo American says ‍Volcan Investments raises stake in co to 19.35 pct

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc :‍VOLCAN INVESTMENTS LIMITED RAISES STAKE TO 19.35 PERCENT FROM 12.08 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING ​.

Vedanta says Zinc India H1 mined metal production up 42 pct

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vedanta Resources Plc ::VEDANTA RES PLC - Q2 PRODUCTION RELEASE.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - ‍H1 AVERAGE GROSS PRODUCTION ACROSS ASSETS WAS AT 184,062 BOEPD​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - ‍H1 ZINC INDIA MINED METAL PRODUCTION WAS AT 219,000 TONNES, 14% HIGHER Y-O-Y, ON ACCOUNT OF HIGHER VOLUMES FROM UNDERGROUND MINES​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - H1 ZINC INTERNATIONAL ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION INCREASED TO 42,000 TONNES, 33% HIGHER Q-O-Q AND 13% Y-O-Y​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - H1 COPPER INDIA ‍PRODUCTION IN H1 FY2018 WAS 197,000 TONNES OF CATHODES, SIMILAR TO H1 FY2017​.VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC - H1 ‍ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION INCREASED TO 753,000 TONNES IN H1 FY2018, 39% HIGHER Y-O-Y​.

Vedanta raises second-half India zinc production guidance

Vedanta Resources Plc : Q2 production release . Says strong Q2 production at Rajasthan, with Mangala EOR 23 pct higher quarter on quarter . Says Q2 gas production at Rajasthan up 17 pct quarter on quarter . Says H2 production expected to be significantly higher than H1, as per mine plans . Says secured coal linkages of 6MTPA for captive power plants through auctions in Q2 . Iron ore: mining and shipments from Goa resumed from end september, following monsoon season in Q2 . TSPL power: 1980MW plant fully operational with third 660MW unit capitalized in Q2 . Says 77 pct plant availability in Q2 . Says aluminium production was a record at 541,000 tonnes in H1, 17 pct higher year on year .Says H1 average gross production across assets was at 196,629 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Vedanta Resources appoints Arun Kumar as CFO

Vedanta Resources Plc : CFO appointment . Kumar takes over from from DD Jalan who superannuates effective September 30th , after almost 16 years with group. .Announces Arun Kumar, currently deputy chief financial officer at Vedanta, appointed CFO of Vedanta Group..

Vedanta Resources shareholders approve Vedanta Ltd, Cairn India deal

Vedanta Resources :Resolution put to shareholders in relation to proposed merger of Vedanta Ltd and Cairn India Ltd was duly passed on a poll.

Vedanta Resources announces board changes

Vedanta Resources Plc :Geoffrey Green has been appointed as a member of audit committee; Ekaterina Zotova appointed as chairman of sustainability committee.

Vedanta Resources says 72 pct shareholders vote to re-elect Director Deepak Parekh

Vedanta Resources Plc :72.36 percent shareholders voted for resolution to re-elect deepak parekh as a director.

Vedanta Resources Q1 mined metal production stable versus prior quarter

Vedanta Resources Plc : Q1 mined metal production stable at 29,000 tonnes versus prior quarter, lower by 2 pct compared on y-o-y basis at copper -Zambia . At copper Zambia in Q1 FY 2017, cost of production excluding royalty was usc 198/lb compared to usc 213/lb for Q1 FY2016 .We expect to produce 130-140kt of integrated volumes at c1 cost of 150-170c/lb in fy2017 at copper Zambia.

Hindustan Zinc Q1 mined metal production down 46 pct

Hindustan Zinc Ltd : Mined metal production of 127 kt as per mine plan, and lead production at 101 kt and 25 kt; down 46 pct and 11 pct respectively . Q1 silver production higher by 20 pct; lower production as per plan with second half to be substantially stronger . Q1 mined metal production of 127 kt as per mine plan, second half to be substantially stronger .Integrated silver production at 89 mt; up 20 pct compared to Q1 FY 2016.