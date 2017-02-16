Edition:
United Kingdom

Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)

VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,316.35INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs2,322.70
Open
Rs2,334.90
Day's High
Rs2,385.95
Day's Low
Rs2,305.15
Volume
70,992
Avg. Vol
265,517
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Venky's (India) CFO A.G. Bauskar resigns
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Venky's (India) Ltd :Says A.G. Bauskar has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Venky's (India) Ltd News

BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago

» More VENK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials