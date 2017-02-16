Venky's (India) Ltd (VENK.NS)
VENK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,316.35INR
11:16am BST
2,316.35INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.35 (-0.27%)
Rs-6.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs2,322.70
Rs2,322.70
Open
Rs2,334.90
Rs2,334.90
Day's High
Rs2,385.95
Rs2,385.95
Day's Low
Rs2,305.15
Rs2,305.15
Volume
70,992
70,992
Avg. Vol
265,517
265,517
52-wk High
Rs2,655.00
Rs2,655.00
52-wk Low
Rs397.15
Rs397.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Venky's (India) CFO A.G. Bauskar resigns
Venky's (India) Ltd
BRIEF-Venky's (India) June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 519.5 million rupees versus profit of 409.8 million rupees year ago