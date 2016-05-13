Edition:
United Kingdom

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)

VESTA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

24.06MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$24.00
Open
$23.86
Day's High
$24.43
Day's Low
$23.75
Volume
724,221
Avg. Vol
1,701,683
52-wk High
$29.99
52-wk Low
$21.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta signs new lease, buys land reserves
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV : Said on Thursday signed a lease agreement with automotive manufacturer Bilstein, a subsidiary of ThyssenKrupp , to develop a built-to-suit building in San Miquel de Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico . The development for Bilstein will involve a total investment from Vesta of around $6.9 million . The term of the lease will be more than 10 years and the rental payments will start in Dec. . Monthly rent is expected to be $62,246 .Says acquired 19.6 hectares of land in Guanajuato for $7.1 million and plans to develop 88,000 square metes in several buildings.  Full Article

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV acquires 72 hectares of land
Friday, 11 Dec 2015 

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV:Acquires 72 hectares of land reserve to develop an industrial park.Expects to invest around $115 million in the park, including land acquisition expense.The park to be devoted mainly to automotive industry with Nissan, Compas (formed by Renault-Nissan-Daimler) and other companies from the region.To carry out the investment during five years, starting with infrastructure development in 2017.Additionally, will invest up to $20 million in new buildings in an existing Vesta Park DSP.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV News

» More VESTA.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials