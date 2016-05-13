Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV (VESTA.MX)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta signs new lease, buys land reserves
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV acquires 72 hectares of land
Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta SAB de CV:Acquires 72 hectares of land reserve to develop an industrial park.Expects to invest around $115 million in the park, including land acquisition expense.The park to be devoted mainly to automotive industry with Nissan, Compas (formed by Renault-Nissan-Daimler) and other companies from the region.To carry out the investment during five years, starting with infrastructure development in 2017.Additionally, will invest up to $20 million in new buildings in an existing Vesta Park DSP. Full Article