Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (VESTL.IS)
7.69TRY
22 Oct 2017
0.10TL (+1.32%)
7.59TL
7.65TL
7.85TL
7.64TL
11,133,898
7,361,569
8.77TL
5.45TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
S&P affirmed Vestel Elektronik's B- long-term credit rating
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Taiwan's Compal Electronics says it will sell LCD TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret
Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc <2324.TW> : Says it will sell its liquid-crystal-display TV assembly plant in Poland to Turkey's Vestel Ticaret A.S. . Says it expects deal to be completed before end of Q4 . Says deal will give it better cost performance and operational flexibility . Says it will continue to cooperate with major channels, new branding, and work with local manufacturers to supply the European market Further company coverage: [2324.TW] (Reporting by J.R. Wu) ((jr.wu@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Vestel Elektronik: brand licence deal with Sharp Corp. is valid until 2020, refutes media reports
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Vestel Ticaret signs brand license agreement with Toshiba Visual
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Sharp Corp to buy back brand license for white goods in Europe from Vestel - Nikkei<6753.T>
Nikkei: Sharp Corp to begin negotiations to repurchase its brand licensing rights for white goods in Europe from Turkey-based Vestel . Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2bWfBNO) ((Further company coverage: [6753.T])) ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)). Full Article
Vestel Elektronik Q2 net profit rises to 68.9 million lira
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS signs 50 million euro credit agreement with EBRD
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Signs credit agreement with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) worth 50 million euros (in US dollar) with 5 years maturity and 2 years grace period.The interest rate is 6-month Euribor +3.20 percent. Full Article
BRIEF-Vestel Elektronik secures $120.0 million equivalent syndication credit
Sept 28 VESTEL ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS :