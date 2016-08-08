Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO $1.10 per basic share

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 . Full year production guidance of 62,500 to 63,500 BOE/D remains unchanged . Qtrly FFO $1.10/basic share . Expect to produce at upper end of FY production guidance range . Expect to deliver production of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D in 2017 and 75,000 to 76,000 BOE/D in 2018 .Average production of 64,285 BOE/D during Q2 2016, a decrease of 2% as compared to 65,389 BOE/D in prior quarter.

Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany

Vermilion Energy Inc : Announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany . Deal for total consideration of EUR 33 million . Will fund acquisition through existing credit facilities . Deal expected to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production, fund flows from operations, reserves,net asset value . Entered into agreement whereby co to buy interests in several production assets in Germany from Engie E&P Deutschland GmbH .To assume operatorship of 6 of 8 producing fields, with other fields operated by ExxonMobil Production Deutschland, Deutsche Erdoel AG.

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces C$0.215 Cash Dividend for February 16, 2016

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.215 per share payable on February 16, 2016 to all shareholders of record on January 22, 2016.The ex-dividend date for this payment is January 20, 2016.

Vermilion Energy Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says Production guidance for FY 2016 is 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15%.

Vermilion Energy Inc announces C$0.215 cash dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.215 CDN per share payable on December 15 to all shareholders of record date on November 23.