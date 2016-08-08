Edition:
United Kingdom

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)

VET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

42.52CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.12 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$42.64
Open
$42.84
Day's High
$42.99
Day's Low
$42.47
Volume
186,770
Avg. Vol
385,709
52-wk High
$58.98
52-wk Low
$38.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vermilion Energy qtrly FFO $1.10 per basic share
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc : Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016 . Full year production guidance of 62,500 to 63,500 BOE/D remains unchanged . Qtrly FFO $1.10/basic share . Expect to produce at upper end of FY production guidance range . Expect to deliver production of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D in 2017 and 75,000 to 76,000 BOE/D in 2018 .Average production of 64,285 BOE/D during Q2 2016, a decrease of 2% as compared to 65,389 BOE/D in prior quarter.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc : Announces acquisition of producing properties in Germany . Deal for total consideration of EUR 33 million . Will fund acquisition through existing credit facilities . Deal expected to be accretive for all pertinent per share metrics including production, fund flows from operations, reserves,net asset value . Entered into agreement whereby co to buy interests in several production assets in Germany from Engie E&P Deutschland GmbH .To assume operatorship of 6 of 8 producing fields, with other fields operated by ExxonMobil Production Deutschland, Deutsche Erdoel AG.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces C$0.215 Cash Dividend for February 16, 2016
Monday, 11 Jan 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says cash dividend of C$0.215 per share payable on February 16, 2016 to all shareholders of record on January 22, 2016.The ex-dividend date for this payment is January 20, 2016.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy Inc gives FY 2016 production guidance
Tuesday, 5 Jan 2016 

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says Production guidance for FY 2016 is 62,500 to 63,500 boe/d, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 15%.  Full Article

Vermilion Energy Inc announces C$0.215 cash dividend
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Vermilion Energy Inc:Says cash dividend of $0.215 CDN per share payable on December 15 to all shareholders of record date on November 23.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Vermilion Energy Inc News

Photo

France plans to end oil and gas production by 2040

PARIS France plans to pass legislation this year to phase out all oil and gas exploration and production on its mainland and overseas territories by 2040, becoming the first country to do so, according to a draft bill presented on Wednesday.

» More VET.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials