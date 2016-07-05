V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

V Guard Industries Ltd : Seeks members' nod to increase the borrowing limits of the company to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod to increase the limit for investing in securities of other bodies corporate to up to 7.50 billion rupees . Seeks members' nod for subdivision of co's equity shares from face value of INR 10 per share to INR 1 per share .

V Guard Industries Ltd : Approved the proposal for splitting of equity shares of the company . Board also recommended increase of authorized share capital of the company from 350 million rupees to 400 million rupees .

V Guard Industries Ltd proposes final dividend

V Guard Industries Ltd:Proposed final dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend if approved by members at ensuing AGM shall be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 17, 2016.

V Guard Industries Ltd declares interim dividend

V Guard Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16.