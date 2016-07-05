V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)
197.70INR
11:29am BST
Rs3.20 (+1.65%)
Rs194.50
Rs196.45
Rs199.30
Rs195.75
1,498,321
895,216
Rs220.85
Rs108.64
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
V-Guard Industries seeks members' nod to increase co's borrowing limits to up to 7.50 bln rupees
V Guard Industries Ltd
V Guard Industries approves splitting of equity shares of co
V Guard Industries Ltd
V Guard Industries Ltd proposes final dividend
V Guard Industries Ltd:Proposed final dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend if approved by members at ensuing AGM shall be disbursed to the eligible shareholders on or before Aug. 17, 2016. Full Article
V Guard Industries Ltd declares interim dividend
V Guard Industries Ltd:Declared interim dividend of 4.50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each for the financial year 2015-16. Full Article