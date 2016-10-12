Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)

Edition:
18.06CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.26 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
$18.32
Open
$18.32
Day's High
$18.38
Day's Low
$17.90
Volume
628,816
Avg. Vol
899,100
52-wk High
$32.90
52-wk Low
$16.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Seven Generations Energy's change of control offer for 6.875% senior notes due 2023 expires without any noteholders tendering to offer
Wednesday, 12 Oct 2016 

Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven Generations Energy - change of control offer for 6.875% senior notes due 2023 expires without any noteholders tendering to offer.  Full Article

Paramount Resources says entered $100 mln secured revolving credit facility
Thursday, 18 Aug 2016 

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount Resources Ltd announces closing of Musreau / Kakwa asset sale to Seven Generations . Repaid all outstanding indebtedness (being approximately $230 million) under its prior $350 million revolving credit facility .Entered into a new $100 million secured revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered bank.  Full Article

Seven Generations reports Q2 production, funds from operations
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Seven Generations Energy Ltd :Seven Generations continues robust growth in production and funds from operations in the second quarter of 2016.  Full Article

Seven Generations Energy produced 117,353 boe/d in Q2
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Seven Generations Energy Ltd : Seven generations continues robust growth in production and funds from operations in the second quarter of 2016 . Produced a record 117,353 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q2 of 2016, up 116 percent from Q2 of 2015 . Sees 2016 planned capital investments to be between $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion .Subject to expected closing of acquisition, 7g has revised its 2016 guidance for production to 120,000 to 125,000 BOE/D.  Full Article

Seven Generations to buy neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 bln
Wednesday, 6 Jul 2016 

Seven Generations To Significantly Expand High : Deal consideration consists of cash, 7g shares and assumption of a portion of paramount's debt . Expect net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately neutral at end of 2016 . Expect to have sufficient cash and funds from operations to finance anticipated 2017 capital investments . Expects net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately neutral at end of 2016 . 2016 capital investment is planned at $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion, up from original range of $900 million to $950 million . Q2 2016 production is estimated at more than 115,000 boe/d . Growth kakwa river project with agreement to acquire neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 billion . Transaction adds 155 net sections of montney land, about 30,000 boe/d of production . Nest consolidation to boost 2016 production guidance to 120,000 - 125,000 boe/d . Transaction expects it to be accretive within first year of ownership on cash flow, production, reserves per share basis . Concurrent with transaction, entered into $650 million bought deal financing . Proceeds from bought deal financing will be used to fund cash portion of acquisition .On track to surpass original 2016 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d.  Full Article

Seven Generations Energy Ltd gives FY 2016 production guidance
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Seven Generations Energy Ltd:Expects FY 2016 production to average 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d, which, at the midpoint.  Full Article

Seven Generations Energy Ltd gives FY 2016 production guidance
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 

Seven Generations Energy Ltd:Expects FY 2016 production to average 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d.  Full Article

Seven Generations Energy Ltd announces $260 million common share private placement financing
Tuesday, 9 Feb 2016 

Seven Generations Energy Ltd:Has agreed to issue 18,571,600 common shares at a price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $260 million in a bought deal private placement financing.  Full Article

BRIEF-Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes

* Priced an offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

