Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy's change of control offer for 6.875% senior notes due 2023 expires without any noteholders tendering to offer

Paramount Resources says entered $100 mln secured revolving credit facility

Paramount Resources Ltd : Paramount Resources Ltd announces closing of Musreau / Kakwa asset sale to Seven Generations . Repaid all outstanding indebtedness (being approximately $230 million) under its prior $350 million revolving credit facility .Entered into a new $100 million secured revolving credit facility with a Canadian Chartered bank.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd : Seven generations continues robust growth in production and funds from operations in the second quarter of 2016 . Produced a record 117,353 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in Q2 of 2016, up 116 percent from Q2 of 2015 . Sees 2016 planned capital investments to be between $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion .Subject to expected closing of acquisition, 7g has revised its 2016 guidance for production to 120,000 to 125,000 BOE/D.

Seven Generations to buy neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 bln

Seven Generations To Significantly Expand High : Deal consideration consists of cash, 7g shares and assumption of a portion of paramount's debt . Expect net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately neutral at end of 2016 . Expect to have sufficient cash and funds from operations to finance anticipated 2017 capital investments . Expects net debt to cash flow ratio to be approximately neutral at end of 2016 . 2016 capital investment is planned at $1.05 billion to $1.1 billion, up from original range of $900 million to $950 million . Q2 2016 production is estimated at more than 115,000 boe/d . Growth kakwa river project with agreement to acquire neighbouring montney assets for about $1.9 billion . Transaction adds 155 net sections of montney land, about 30,000 boe/d of production . Nest consolidation to boost 2016 production guidance to 120,000 - 125,000 boe/d . Transaction expects it to be accretive within first year of ownership on cash flow, production, reserves per share basis . Concurrent with transaction, entered into $650 million bought deal financing . Proceeds from bought deal financing will be used to fund cash portion of acquisition .On track to surpass original 2016 production guidance of 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd gives FY 2016 production guidance

Seven Generations Energy Ltd:Expects FY 2016 production to average 100,000 to 110,000 boe/d, which, at the midpoint.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd:Has agreed to issue 18,571,600 common shares at a price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $260 million in a bought deal private placement financing.