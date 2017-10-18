Vilmorin & Cie SA (VILM.PA)

Edition:
Vilmorin & Cie FY consolidated net profit up at‍​ 90.1 million euros
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VILMORIN & CIE SA ::FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​118.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 100.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY SALES EUR ‍​1.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.33 BILLION YEAR AGO.FY GROUP SHARE NET INCOME EUR 86.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR‍​ 90.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR ‍1.6​ PER SHARE.‍CO'S OBJECTIVE FOR FY 2017-2018 IS TO INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES, BY 5% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS​.‍HAS SET OBJECTIVE OF ACHIEVING A CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN RATE AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016-2017​.  Full Article

Vilmorin & Cie H1 net loss narrows to 39.7 million euros
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Vilmorin & Cie SA : H1 revenue 503.0 million euros ($532.98 million) versus 456.5 million euros year ago . H1 EBITDA 75.5 million euros versus 54.6 million euros year ago . H1 net loss 39.7 million euros versus loss of 62.6 million euros year ago .Global confirmation of objectives for 2016-2017.  Full Article

Vilmorin & Cie FY sales up at 1.33 billion euros
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Vilmorin & Cie SA : FY sales 1.33 billion euros ($1.49 billion) versus 1.27 billion euros year ago . Should post a slight growth in current operating margin rate for fiscal year 2015-2016 .Vilmorin & Cie's net income for year will be lower than previous fiscal year.  Full Article

Vilmorin & Cie says objectives for 2015-2016 maintained
Monday, 7 Mar 2016 

Vilmorin & Cie SA:Says objectives for 2015-2016 maintained.  Full Article

Vilmorin & Cie acquires Genica Research Corporation
Monday, 1 Feb 2016 

Vilmorin & Cie SA:Finalized the full take-over of the company Genica Research Corporation, which is headquartered in Dixon, California.  Full Article

Vilmorin sees GMO maize opening in China in wake of Syngenta

PARIS, Oct 19 Vilmorin expects China to end a ban on growing genetically modified crops after ChemChina's takeover of Syngenta, potentially benefiting Vilmorin due to a maize licensing deal it has with Syngenta.

