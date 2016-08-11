Edition:
V I P Industries Ltd (VIPI.NS)

VIPI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.65INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs5.80 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs264.85
Open
Rs263.50
Day's High
Rs273.45
Day's Low
Rs263.10
Volume
251,475
Avg. Vol
523,433
52-wk High
Rs276.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.10

VIP Industries June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

VIP Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 289.7 million rupees versus 250.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3.74 billion rupees versus 3.53 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

BRIEF-VIP Industries appoints Dilip G. Piramal as chairman & MD

* V I P Industries - appointment of Dilip G. Piramal as the chairman & managing director

