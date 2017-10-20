Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom Italia approves joint-venture with Vivendi's Canal+

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) says::Board approves binding term-sheet for joint-venture with Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+.TIM to have 60 percent of joint-venture and three out of five board members .JV CEO to be picked among TIM-appointed board members .Shares government concerns over security issues after examining government's "golden power" decisions.Wants to engage in discussions with government "with spirit of full collaboration" over security issues relating to TIM Sparkle and Telsy units.Reserves, however, the right to evaluate impact of government's requests with aim to protect company's interests.

Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says: :received notification of Italy's decision to exercise golden power over company.golden power application involves governance, organization measures partly already implemented by company.Italy requires that matters related to national security at TIM, Sparkle and Telsy be handled by Italian citizen approved by government.asked by Italy that a special security organizational unit be involved in all decision making pertaining to strategic activities and network.special security unit to be entrusted to security official chosen from shortlist provided by Rome government.Italy asks that government be informed before any key decisions regarding strategic activities.has 90 days to comply with golden power requirements.

Starting level of 2.5 bln euros reasonable for Italy's 5G auction - official

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy Communications Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli says: :Starting level of 2.5 billion euros for 5G frequencies auction could be reasonable.

Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders

Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI :Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out .

Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Havas Sa ::* Havas Group today announced its acquisition of New York based digital agency The 88.* Founded in 2010 by Harry Bernstein, The 88 has 2 offices in New York.* Harry Bernstein is appointed Chief Creative Officer of Havas New York.* Havas says The 88 has expertise in digital media including Instagram and Snapchat.

Guillemot family ups stake in Ubisoft to 13.6 pct of share capital

June 27 (Reuters) - Ubisoft ::* Guillemot family raises stake in video games maker Ubisoft , with the family now holding 13.6 percent of Ubisoft's share capital and 20.02 percent of its voting rights, according to an AMF regulatory filing.* Vivendi has also been gradually raising its stake in Ubisoft, with Vivendi currently holding around 25 percent of Ubisoft's share capital.* Vivendi first bought a stake in Ubisoft in 2015 and raised it in 2016, prompting the Guillemot family to court Canadian investors to fend off any hostile approach.* Ubisoft's founding Guillemot family has consistently rejected any possibility of Ubisoft being taken over by Vivendi nL8N1IJ51H.

Mediaset CEO: break-even in 2016 without failed pay-TV deal

April 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi tells reporters: :without failed pay-TV deal group would have broken even in 2016.pay-TV contract with France's Vivendi must be respected, damages to be paid on top.it is up to Vivendi to find solution for the dispute between the two groups linked to the soured pay-TV deal.group will comment in future how it will act after decision by the Italian regulator regarding Vivendi's stake in the TV-group.no "real" talks with Sky's Italy unit over Mediaset's pay-TV unit.he is skeptical over the possibility of introducing a loyalty share voting scheme at group.pay-TV unit subscribers stable at 2 million.

Mediaset sees 2017 pay-TV unit revenues at 630-640 mln euros

April 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results conference call: :expects pay-TV unit Premium revenues for 2017 up at 630-640 million euros.French media group Vivendi clearly has relevant influence on Mediaset activities given its stake in the TV group.

Vivendi and Canal Group partner with ESL

Vivendi :Vivendi and Canal Group partner with ESL, an esports company.

Bolloré strengthens its stake in Vivendi

Bollore : Strengthens its stake in vivendi . Has completed several operations that contribute to a further increase in its shareholding and voting rights in Vivendi . Crossed threshold of 20 pct of share capital and voting rights in Vivendi .Taking into account double voting rights attached to shares that group should acquire by April 20, it would hold c. 29 pct of voting rights in Vivendi.