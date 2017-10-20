Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)
20.48EUR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€20.48
--
--
--
--
3,423,479
€21.62
€15.96
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Telecom Italia approves joint-venture with Vivendi's Canal+
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) says::Board approves binding term-sheet for joint-venture with Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+.TIM to have 60 percent of joint-venture and three out of five board members .JV CEO to be picked among TIM-appointed board members .Shares government concerns over security issues after examining government's "golden power" decisions.Wants to engage in discussions with government "with spirit of full collaboration" over security issues relating to TIM Sparkle and Telsy units.Reserves, however, the right to evaluate impact of government's requests with aim to protect company's interests. Full Article
Telecom Italia says Italy wants say in key decisions for strategic assets
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia says: :received notification of Italy's decision to exercise golden power over company.golden power application involves governance, organization measures partly already implemented by company.Italy requires that matters related to national security at TIM, Sparkle and Telsy be handled by Italian citizen approved by government.asked by Italy that a special security organizational unit be involved in all decision making pertaining to strategic activities and network.special security unit to be entrusted to security official chosen from shortlist provided by Rome government.Italy asks that government be informed before any key decisions regarding strategic activities.has 90 days to comply with golden power requirements. Full Article
Starting level of 2.5 bln euros reasonable for Italy's 5G auction - official
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italy Communications Undersecretary Antonello Giacomelli says: :Starting level of 2.5 billion euros for 5G frequencies auction could be reasonable. Full Article
Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
Oct 11 (Reuters) - VIVENDI
Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Havas Sa
Guillemot family ups stake in Ubisoft to 13.6 pct of share capital
June 27 (Reuters) - Ubisoft
Mediaset CEO: break-even in 2016 without failed pay-TV deal
April 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi tells reporters: :without failed pay-TV deal group would have broken even in 2016.pay-TV contract with France's Vivendi must be respected, damages to be paid on top.it is up to Vivendi to find solution for the dispute between the two groups linked to the soured pay-TV deal.group will comment in future how it will act after decision by the Italian regulator regarding Vivendi's stake in the TV-group.no "real" talks with Sky's Italy unit over Mediaset's pay-TV unit.he is skeptical over the possibility of introducing a loyalty share voting scheme at group.pay-TV unit subscribers stable at 2 million. Full Article
Mediaset sees 2017 pay-TV unit revenues at 630-640 mln euros
April 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Financial Officer Marco Giordani tells a post-results conference call: :expects pay-TV unit Premium revenues for 2017 up at 630-640 million euros.French media group Vivendi clearly has relevant influence on Mediaset activities given its stake in the TV group. Full Article
Vivendi and Canal Group partner with ESL
Vivendi
Bolloré strengthens its stake in Vivendi
Bollore
Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: