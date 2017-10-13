Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VALEO ::OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF FTE‍​.ACQUISITION COULD BE FINALISED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017.ACQUISITION OF FTE CAN BE THUS FINALIZED BY END OF OCTOBER 2017.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - VALEO ::RENEWS ITS APPLICATION TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION‍​ FOR AUTHORIZATION TO ACQUIRE FTE.

Ichikoh Industries to invest 16.4 bln yen to set up new automobile lamp factory

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Ichikoh Industries Ltd <7244.T>:* Says it will invest 16.4 billion yen to set up a new automobile lamp factory in Kanagawa and start operation in July 2019 .

Valeo : Completes $450 million convertible bond issue . Bonds don't have interest .Bonds reach maturity in 2021.

Valeo SA : Issuance by valeo of $450 million non-dilutive cash-settled convertible bonds . Bonds will not bear any interest, bonds will have a nominal value of $200,000 per bond . Bonds will be issued with an issue price of 100 pct - 104 pct of nominal value, corresponding to an annual gross yield to maturity of -0.78 pct to 0.00 pct .Bonds will be redeemed at nominal value on June 16, 2021.

Bain Capital to sell Germany company FTE Automotive to Valeo

Bain Capital Private Equity: Has reached an agreement to sell FTE Automotive to Valeo . The transaction is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2016 or the first quarter of 2017 . The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals . Rothschild and Goldman Sachs advised bain capital on the transaction Further company coverage: [VLOF.PA] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Valeo : Announces the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of the German company FTE automotive .Enterprise value of FTE automotive is 819.3 million euros ($913.85 million).

: Bain Capital in advanced talks to sell German clutch maker FTE Automotive GmbH To French auto parts company Valeo SA- Bloomberg, citing sources Source (http://bloom.bg/1UvbfMq) (Bengaluru Newsroom) (((+91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780);)).

Valeo : Valeo and Trico agree to settle all outstanding intellectual property (IP) disputes . Agreement will lead to immediate dismissal of all pending IP litigation in U.S. district court, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) and the U.S. Patent Office between the companies .Terms of out-of-court settlement are confidential.

Valeo SA:Valeo announces 50/50 joint venture with Siemens in high voltage propulsion systems.The two companies to propose a complete range of high voltage components and systems (higher than 60v) for all kinds of electric vehicles.