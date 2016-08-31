Valneva SE (VLS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Valneva H1 EBITDA turns to 4.7 mln euro profit

Valneva SE : Reports strong revenue growth and positive EBITDA in H1 2016 . EBITDA improved to 4.7 million euros ($5.2 million) in H1 2016 (versus a loss of 5.3 million euros H1 2015) . H1 revenue 51.4 million euros versus 39.2 million euros year ago . Q2 net loss is 34.4 million euros versus loss of 8.8 million euros a year ago . Re-Affirms its FY 2016 financial outlook .2016 IFRS revenues expected to reach 90-100 million euros, with product sales between 70-80 million euros - reflecting up to 30 pct growth over 2015 product sales.

Valneva reports strong revenue growth and positive EBITDA in H1 2016

Valneva Se :Valneva reports strong revenue growth and positive EBITDA in H12016.

Valneva confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook

Valneva SE : Announces successful outcome of its agm; confirms its growth strategy and financial outlook . Confirmed its FY 2016 financial target of reaching 90 million euros to 100 million euros in revenues and coming close to EBITDA breakeven . Reiterated its strategy to grow revenues to around 250 million euros by 2020 . Expects to find a partner for phase III trial of its clostridium vaccine candidate before end of year . Expects to enter its lyme vaccine candidate in phase I in second half of 2016 . Expects to announce proof-of-concept results for development of a zika vaccine in coming months . Renewed its equity line with Crédit Agricole CIB . New equity line, which replaces a previous instrument expired in May 2016, will enable Valneva to issue up to 5,474,633 new ordinary shares representing up to 7.33 pct of its ordinary share capital .Based on current share price, amount of equity that could be raised through this equity line could reach approximately 11 million euros.

Valneva Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.0 million euros

Valneva SE : Q1 total revenues and grants were €24.7 million ($28.11 million) in Q1 2016 (versus €19.5 million in Q1 2015) . Q1 operating loss improved to €2.7 million (versus €3.7 million in Q1 2015) . Q1 net loss was €5.0 million (compared to adjusted net profit of €9.8 million in Q1 2015) . Cash position at €33.4 million at end of March 2016 . Confirms its FY 2016 financial outlook . 2016 IFRS revenues expected to reach €90 to €100 million, with product sales between €70 and €80 million .Says will continue to strive towards financial self-sustainability and expects to reduce its EBITDA loss to less than €5 million in 2016 while continuing to invest around €25 million in R&D.

Valneva reports 2016 guidance in line with analysts' estimates

Valneva SE:Expects 2016 overall IFRS revenues to reach 90 to 100 million euros with product sales in expected range of 70 to 80 million euros.FY 2016 revenue: 98.53 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Company anticipates continued growth of Ixiaro /Jespect sales to approximately 50 million euros in 2016, up from 30.6 million euros in 2015.Improved revenues due to Valneva's new global marketing & distribution network are expected to lead to a gross margin on product sales of approximately 50 pct in 2016.Expects to reduce its EBITDA loss to less than 5 million euros in 2016 while continuing to invest around 25 million euros in research and development.Envisions growing its revenues to approximately 250 million euros in 2020 through existing and future products.Long term company will continue to build on value growth from research and development and anticipates investing at least 20 pct of its revenues annually in an innovative research and development pipeline.

Valneva announces $42 mln Ixiaro supply contract with DoD

Valneva SE:Valneva announces $42 million IXIARO supply contract with US government.Valneva will supply IXIARO doses to the defense logistics agency (DLA), supply center of the Us Department of Defense.

Valneva issues FY 2016 financial guidance

Valneva SE:FY 2016 expected gross margin on product sales of about 50 pct.FY 2016 EBITDA loss expected to be reduced to less than 5 million euros.

Valneva signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline

Valneva SE:Signs new research and development collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline for EB66 cell line​.To supply process development services for EB66 -based influenza vaccines.Advanced development program sponsored by the US department of health and human services.Is entitled to receive milestone payments as well as royalties associated with future sales‍​.‍To receive research fees under the new agreement.

Valneva is evaluating the development of a Zika vaccine

Valneva SE:Is evaluating the development of a Zika vaccine.

Valneva announces approval of japanese encephalitis vaccine through commercial partner Adimmune

Valneva SE:Announces approval of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine through commercial partner Adimmune in Taiwan.Announced that vaccine manufacturer Adimmune was granted marketing approval for Valneva's Japanese encephalitis (JE) vaccine by the Taiwanese Food & Drug Administration (TFDA).