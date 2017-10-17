Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC (VM.L)
293.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
293.80
--
--
--
--
2,302,546
353.30
256.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Virgin Money says gross mortgage lending was 6.5 bln stg to end of Q3
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc
Virgin Money stalls SME lending plans after Brexit vote
Virgin Money CEO: Virgin Money to think "much harder" about further recruitment, probably slowdown new hires to manage costs in uncertain times after Brexit .Decides not to immediately enter SME lending after Brexit vote, refocuses on investment into its digital banking business. Full Article
Virgin Money half-year underlying pretax profit rises
Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc
FTSE inches down, Merlin collapses on poor summer trading
LONDON British shares edged lower on Tuesday, with a flurry of trading updates driving sharp swings in individual stocks including tourist attractions operator Merlin Entertainments, which plummeted after disappointing summer sales.
