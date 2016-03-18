V-mart Retail Ltd (VMAR.NS)
VMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,393.65INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.30 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,416.95
Open
Rs1,416.25
Day's High
Rs1,430.00
Day's Low
Rs1,385.25
Volume
18,623
Avg. Vol
41,571
52-wk High
Rs1,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs442.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
V-Mart Retail Ltd declares interim dividend
V-Mart Retail Ltd:Declared payment of interim dividend of 11.50% i.e. 1.15 Indian rupees per equity share of face value of 10 Indian rupees each for financial year 2015-16. Full Article