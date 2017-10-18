Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vonovia and SNI Group sign partnership agreement
Oct 18 (Reuters) - VONOVIA SE
Chairman of Conwert admin. board to offer his shares to Vonovia
Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
Vienna stock exchange: trading in Conwert shares suspended 0820-1000 CET
Conwert Immobilien Invest Se
Vonovia SE to propose FY 2015 dividend, confirms FY 2016 outlook
Vonovia SE:Proposes dividend of 0.94 euros per share for 2015, up 27 pct.Confirms guidance for FFO I to rise to between 690 million and 710 million euros in 2016. Full Article
Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen offer likely not reached
Vonovia SE:Has likely not reached the minimum acceptance level of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.Vonovia's tender offer published on Dec. 1, 2015 has been accepted for about 30.4 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares vs minimum acceptance threshold of 50 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.Expects to publish the final acceptance level of the offer on Feb. 15. Full Article
Vonovia says acceptance rate in Deutsche Wohnen offer reaches 27.7 pct - Reuters
Vonovia SE:Says Deutsche Wohnen shareholders representing 27.67 percent of stock have accepted offer - Reuters. Full Article
Deutsche Wohnen reiterates rejects Vonovia offer
Deutsche Wohnen AG:Reduced acceptance threshold demonstrates weakness of Vonovia's hostile offer .Reiterates its rejection of hostile offer with convincing arguments stated on several occasions.Offer is and continues to be value-destroying for all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen. Full Article
Vonovia fixes acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 pct
Vonovia SE:Irrevocably fixes minimum acceptance threshold at 50 pct.Extends offer period by two weeks. Full Article
Vonovia SE issues bond with total value of 3 billion euros
Vonovia SE:Issues bond with total value of 3 billion euros.Coupon has weighted interest of 1.69 per cent per year with average maturity of over five years.Proceeds of issue will be used for general corporate purposes and to reduce bridge loan obtained to finance cash component of takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen. Full Article
Cartel office approves Vonovia SE's Deutsche Wohnen buy - Reuters
Vonovia SE:Germany's cartel office has approved property company Vonovia's planned 14 billion-euro hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche Wohnen - Reuters. Full Article
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
