Vonovia SE (VNAn.DE)

Vonovia and SNI Group sign partnership agreement

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VONOVIA SE ::DGAP-NEWS: VONOVIA SE: VONOVIA AND SNI GROUP - LEADERS IN AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN FRANCE AND GERMANY - SIGN A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT.

Chairman of Conwert admin. board to offer his shares to Vonovia

Conwert Immobilien Invest Se : German residential real estate company Vonovia announces takeover offer for conwert . Conwert has been informed that Adler real estate ag ("Adler") has committed to tendering entire share adler holds directly or indirectly in Conwert as part of share exchange offer . Vonovia plans to offer all Conwert shareholders 74 vonovia shares for each 149 conwert shares . This is equivalent to eur 17.58 per conwert share based on vonovia's closing price on friday, 2 september 2016 . Chairman of administrative board of conwert, Alexander Proschofsky, intends to tender Conwert shares he holds directly and indirectly into tender offer . Vonovia committed to support candidates nominated by administrative board of conwert . Closing of takeover offer will be subject to legal minimum acceptance level of 50% plus 1 share of all conwert shares as well as other customary closing conditions .Further details will be included in offer document, which is expected to be published on 17 november 2016.

Vienna stock exchange: trading in Conwert shares suspended 0820-1000 CET

Conwert Immobilien Invest Se : Vienna stock exchange says trading in Conwert shares suspended 0820-1000 CET . Suspension comes after Vonovia announces takeover offer for Conwert Further company coverage: [CONW.VI] (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla) ((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Vonovia SE to propose FY 2015 dividend, confirms FY 2016 outlook

Vonovia SE:Proposes dividend of 0.94 euros per share for 2015, up 27 pct.Confirms guidance for FFO I to rise to between 690 million and 710 million euros in 2016.

Vonovia says minimum acceptance level of Deutsche Wohnen offer likely not reached

Vonovia SE:Has likely not reached the minimum acceptance level of its voluntary public takeover offer to shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.Vonovia's tender offer published on Dec. 1, 2015 has been accepted for about 30.4 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares vs minimum acceptance threshold of 50 pct of all Deutsche Wohnen shares.Expects to publish the final acceptance level of the offer on Feb. 15.

Vonovia says acceptance rate in Deutsche Wohnen offer reaches 27.7 pct - Reuters

Vonovia SE:Says Deutsche Wohnen shareholders representing 27.67 percent of stock have accepted offer - Reuters.

Deutsche Wohnen reiterates rejects Vonovia offer

Deutsche Wohnen AG:Reduced acceptance threshold demonstrates weakness of Vonovia's hostile offer ‍.Reiterates its rejection of hostile offer with convincing arguments stated on several occasions.Offer is and continues to be value-destroying for all shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen.

Vonovia fixes acceptance threshold for Deutsche Wohnen to 50 pct

Vonovia SE:Irrevocably fixes minimum acceptance threshold at 50 pct.Extends offer period by two weeks.

Vonovia SE issues bond with total value of 3 billion euros

Vonovia SE:Issues bond with total value of 3 billion euros.Coupon has weighted interest of 1.69 per cent per year with average maturity of over five years.Proceeds of issue will be used for general corporate purposes and to reduce bridge loan obtained to finance cash component of takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen.

Cartel office approves Vonovia SE's Deutsche Wohnen buy - Reuters

Vonovia SE:Germany's cartel office has approved property company Vonovia's planned 14 billion-euro hostile bid for smaller peer Deutsche Wohnen - Reuters.