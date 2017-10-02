Edition:
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
216.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
56,209,126
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vodafone says Portugal unit and NOS sign fibre network share agreement
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc ::‍VODAFONE PORTUGAL AND NOS FIBRE NETWORK SHARE AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL​.VODAFONE - ‍VODAFONE PORTUGAL, NOS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY AND SHARE A FIBRE-TO-HOME NETWORK MARKETABLE TO AROUND 2.6 MILLION HOMES AND BUSINESSES.‍MARKETING OF SERVICES ACROSS JOINT NETWORK WILL COMMENCE FROM BEGINNING OF CALENDAR 2018​.‍BOTH VODAFONE PORTUGAL AND NOS WILL MAINTAIN COMPLETE AUTONOMY AND FLEXIBILITY IN RESPECT OF THEIR RESPECTIVE RETAIL OFFERS​.  Full Article

Sky Network Television and Vodafone terminate sale & purchase agreement
Sunday, 25 Jun 2017 

June 26 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd ::Sky and Vodafone terminate their sale & purchase agreement.Parties have also decided to withdraw appeal of Commerce Commission decision regarding proposed merger.  Full Article

Sky Network Television updates on merger with Vodafone NZ
Sunday, 30 Oct 2016 

Sky Network Television Ltd : Merger of Sky Television & Vodafone New Zealand .Sky and Vodafone, both parties received a Letter Of Unresolved Issue.  Full Article

Vodafone, Afrimax announce partner market deal for Cameroon
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Vodafone Group Plc :Vodafone and Afrimax Group today jointly announced a new non-equity partner market agreement for Cameroon.  Full Article

Vodafone to make decision on IPO of Indian unit by year-end - CEO
Monday, 5 Sep 2016 

CEO Vittorio Colao of Vodafone Group : Says will take a decision on IPO of its Indian unit by the end of the year, nothing decided yet . "We are getting ready for the IPO in India and we will make a decision before the end of the year," he told reporters at a conference in Santander. Further company coverage: [VOD.L] (Reporting by Madrid newsroom).  Full Article

Fitch affirms Vodafone Group Plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook stable
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

:Fitch affirms Vodafone Group Plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook stable.  Full Article

Vodafone says European Commmission clears Liberty Global deal
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

Vodafone Group Plc : Vodafone / Liberty Global welcome Dutch clearance . Having already received a number of expressions of interest, parties will now proceed with sale process . This represents a structural remedy offered by parties to address any concerns regarding overlap between fixed telecoms and TV activities of Vodafone and Ziggo in netherlands . Divestment could potentially also include MVNO access subject to agreement on commercial terms . Commitments entail divestment of Vodafone Netherlands' consumer fixed unit, before closing of proposed merger of two companies' Dutch ops .European Commission concluded that deal, as modified by commitments offered by parties, does not raise any competition concerns.  Full Article

Vodafone names two new senior management members
Friday, 29 Jul 2016 

Vodafone Group Plc : Senior management appointments . Vivek Badrinath as chief executive, africa, middle east, asia-pacific (amap) region . Appointment of Serpil Timuray as chief commercial operations and strategy officer . Appointments are effective October 15 . Serpil Timuray will remain on group executive committee and Vivek Badrinath will join committee .Both will report to Vodafone group chief executive Vittorio Colao.  Full Article

Altice's MEO joins Portugal deal to share sports broadcasting rights
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Portuguese telecommunications firm Nos SGPS SA : Says Portuguese broadcasting services owned by Altice, including MEO, join in an agreement on sharing of broadcasting rights of sports events. . Nos Comunicacoes SA, Nos Lusomundo, Vodafone Portugal, Comunicacoes Pessoais SA, Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo SA, Altice Picture SARL, PT-Portugal SGPS and MEO Servicos de Comunicacoes e Multimedia SA signed the deal. .The deal involves reciprocal sharing of sports events broadcasting rights and distribution and broadcasting rights of sports and club channels, which are currently owned or come to be owned by the signatories, who will share current and future costs of the sports content.  Full Article

Moody's says Verizon's purchase of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

: Moody's expects the deal between Yahoo and Verizon to close in the first quarter of 2017 .Moody's says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating.  Full Article

