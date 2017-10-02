Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vodafone says Portugal unit and NOS sign fibre network share agreement

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc ::‍VODAFONE PORTUGAL AND NOS FIBRE NETWORK SHARE AGREEMENT IN PORTUGAL​.VODAFONE - ‍VODAFONE PORTUGAL, NOS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO DEPLOY AND SHARE A FIBRE-TO-HOME NETWORK MARKETABLE TO AROUND 2.6 MILLION HOMES AND BUSINESSES.‍MARKETING OF SERVICES ACROSS JOINT NETWORK WILL COMMENCE FROM BEGINNING OF CALENDAR 2018​.‍BOTH VODAFONE PORTUGAL AND NOS WILL MAINTAIN COMPLETE AUTONOMY AND FLEXIBILITY IN RESPECT OF THEIR RESPECTIVE RETAIL OFFERS​.

Sky Network Television and Vodafone terminate sale & purchase agreement

June 26 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd ::Sky and Vodafone terminate their sale & purchase agreement.Parties have also decided to withdraw appeal of Commerce Commission decision regarding proposed merger.

Sky Network Television updates on merger with Vodafone NZ

Sky Network Television Ltd : Merger of Sky Television & Vodafone New Zealand .Sky and Vodafone, both parties received a Letter Of Unresolved Issue.

Vodafone, Afrimax announce partner market deal for Cameroon

Vodafone Group Plc :Vodafone and Afrimax Group today jointly announced a new non-equity partner market agreement for Cameroon.

Vodafone to make decision on IPO of Indian unit by year-end - CEO

CEO Vittorio Colao of Vodafone Group : Says will take a decision on IPO of its Indian unit by the end of the year, nothing decided yet . "We are getting ready for the IPO in India and we will make a decision before the end of the year," he told reporters at a conference in Santander. Further company coverage: [VOD.L] (Reporting by Madrid newsroom).

Fitch affirms Vodafone Group Plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook stable

:Fitch affirms Vodafone Group Plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook stable.

Vodafone says European Commmission clears Liberty Global deal

Vodafone Group Plc : Vodafone / Liberty Global welcome Dutch clearance . Having already received a number of expressions of interest, parties will now proceed with sale process . This represents a structural remedy offered by parties to address any concerns regarding overlap between fixed telecoms and TV activities of Vodafone and Ziggo in netherlands . Divestment could potentially also include MVNO access subject to agreement on commercial terms . Commitments entail divestment of Vodafone Netherlands' consumer fixed unit, before closing of proposed merger of two companies' Dutch ops .European Commission concluded that deal, as modified by commitments offered by parties, does not raise any competition concerns.

Vodafone names two new senior management members

Vodafone Group Plc : Senior management appointments . Vivek Badrinath as chief executive, africa, middle east, asia-pacific (amap) region . Appointment of Serpil Timuray as chief commercial operations and strategy officer . Appointments are effective October 15 . Serpil Timuray will remain on group executive committee and Vivek Badrinath will join committee .Both will report to Vodafone group chief executive Vittorio Colao.

Altice's MEO joins Portugal deal to share sports broadcasting rights

Portuguese telecommunications firm Nos SGPS SA : Says Portuguese broadcasting services owned by Altice, including MEO, join in an agreement on sharing of broadcasting rights of sports events. . Nos Comunicacoes SA, Nos Lusomundo, Vodafone Portugal, Comunicacoes Pessoais SA, Cabovisao-Televisao por Cabo SA, Altice Picture SARL, PT-Portugal SGPS and MEO Servicos de Comunicacoes e Multimedia SA signed the deal. .The deal involves reciprocal sharing of sports events broadcasting rights and distribution and broadcasting rights of sports and club channels, which are currently owned or come to be owned by the signatories, who will share current and future costs of the sports content.

Moody's says Verizon's purchase of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating

: Moody's expects the deal between Yahoo and Verizon to close in the first quarter of 2017 .Moody's says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating.