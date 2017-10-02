Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)
216.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
216.20
--
--
--
--
56,209,126
233.90
186.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vodafone says Portugal unit and NOS sign fibre network share agreement
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc
Sky Network Television and Vodafone terminate sale & purchase agreement
June 26 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television Ltd
Sky Network Television updates on merger with Vodafone NZ
Sky Network Television Ltd
Vodafone, Afrimax announce partner market deal for Cameroon
Vodafone Group Plc
Vodafone to make decision on IPO of Indian unit by year-end - CEO
CEO Vittorio Colao of Vodafone Group
Fitch affirms Vodafone Group Plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook stable
:Fitch affirms Vodafone Group Plc at 'BBB+'; Outlook stable. Full Article
Vodafone says European Commmission clears Liberty Global deal
Vodafone Group Plc
Vodafone names two new senior management members
Vodafone Group Plc
Altice's MEO joins Portugal deal to share sports broadcasting rights
Portuguese telecommunications firm Nos SGPS SA
Moody's says Verizon's purchase of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating
: Moody's expects the deal between Yahoo and Verizon to close in the first quarter of 2017 .Moody's says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating. Full Article
BRIEF-Micromax & Vodafone launch 4G smartphone for 999 rupees
* Micromax and Vodafone launch 4G smartphone for 999 rupees Source text - Mumbai, October 24, 2017- Vodafone, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers and Micromax, the foremost Indian mobile brand, today announced the launch of India's lowest priced 4G Smartphone with Vodafone SuperNet 4G connection for just Rs.999/.
- Should you buy Brammer plc and Vodafone Group plc following today's news?
- Is Vodafone Group plc dealing a death blow to BT Group plc?
- Are these 3 top stocks still mighty income machines?
- Are these 3 media stocks set to soar in a post-Brexit world?
- Can Vodafone Group plc, Centrica plc and Pearson plc afford to pay their chunky dividends?
- Are these the FTSE 100's 'safest' dividend stocks?