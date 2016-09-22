Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vodacom announces 15 year partnership deal with PRASA

Vodacom Group Ltd : Announces fifteen year strategic partnership agreement with PRASA (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) . Contract, through its subsidiary intersite asset investments, with an estimated total value of over R1 billion Further company coverage: [VODJ.J]

Vodacom says qtrly revenue up 5.8 pct to 19.9 bln rand

Vodacom Group Ltd : jse: vod - quarterly update for the period ended 30 june 2016 . Group data revenue increased 19.4% to r5.79 billion, representing 34.4% of service revenue for quarter ended 30 june . Group service revenue up 7.3% (4.6%.) to r16 806 million with revenue up 5.8% (3.4%.) to r19 902 million for quarter ended 30 june . Group active customers declined 2.6% to 61.8 million for quarter ended 30 june .South africa revenue growth of 5.6% to r12.43 billion, south africa active customer growth up 5.4% to 35.1 million for quarter ended 30 june.

South Africa's Vodacom says FY HEPS up 2.7 pct

Vodacom Group Ltd : Group revenue up 7.5 pct (6.0 pct.) and group service revenue up 7.4 pct (5.8 pct.) for year ended 31 march 2016 . FY headline earnings per share up 2.7 pct to 883 cents per share . Final dividend per share of 400 cents . Expect data demand to continue to grow strongly a . Revise our medium-term targets upwards to low to mid single digit group service revenue growth, mid to high single digit group ebitda growth .Sees group capital expenditure of 12 - 14 pct of group revenue over next three years.