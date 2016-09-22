Vodacom Group Ltd (VODJ.J)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vodacom announces 15 year partnership deal with PRASA
Vodacom Group Ltd
Vodacom says qtrly revenue up 5.8 pct to 19.9 bln rand
Vodacom Group Ltd
South Africa's Vodacom says FY HEPS up 2.7 pct
Vodacom Group Ltd
UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand climbs off 6-month low, stocks rise
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday, regaining ground after tumbling to its weakest in six months as the weaker dollar overshadowed data showing shrinking private sector activity at home.