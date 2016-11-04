Edition:
United Kingdom

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VOLARA.MX)

VOLARA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

19.50MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$19.49
Open
$19.75
Day's High
$19.87
Day's Low
$19.48
Volume
1,121,376
Avg. Vol
2,742,474
52-wk High
$37.00
52-wk Low
$19.48

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv : Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results, passenger traffic growth of 24% . Volaris says network load factor for October reached 83.4%, an increase of 3.3 percentage points year over year . Volaris says in Oct 2016 increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles (ASMS), by 16.8% y-o-y .Volaris says in Oct 2016, Volaris increased domestic and international ASMS by 17.2% and 16.1%, respectively.  Full Article

Volaris August 2016 traffic results,passenger traffic growth of 17 pct
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv : Volaris reports august 2016 traffic results, strong market demand drives passenger traffic growth of 17% . Network load factor for august reached 86.6%, an increase of 4.0 percentage points year over year . During august 2016 volaris increased total capacity (asms) by 10.3% year over year . In august 2016, volaris increased domestic and international asms by 8.7% and 13.8%, respectively .Total demand, as measured in revenue passenger miles (rpms), in august 2016 increased 15.5%.  Full Article

Volaris reports June 2016 traffic results
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv :Volaris reports June 2016 traffic results, strong market demand drives passenger traffic growth of 29%.  Full Article

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV announces pricing of secondary follow-on equity offering
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV:Says the pricing of a secondary follow-on equity offering in which certain selling shareholders, including affiliates of Discovery Americas, and Blue Sky Investments, offered 99,000,000 of the Company's Ordinary Participation Certificates;.Or CPOs, in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of $16.00 per ADS in the United States and other countries outside of Mexico, pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In connection with the offering, one of the selling shareholders has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 9,900,000 additional CPOs in the form of ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any.No CPOs or ADSs are being sold by the Company and the selling shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.Each ADS represents 10 CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share of common stock of the Company.Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citi, Evercore ISI and UBS are acting as underwriters in connection with the offering and closing is expected to occur on November 16, 2015.  Full Article

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV launch of secondary follow-on equity offering
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV:Says launch of secondary offering 90,000,000 of the Company's Ordinary Participation Certificates.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV News

BRIEF-Volaris reports August traffic results, load factor of 85 pct

Sept 7 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

» More VOLARA.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials