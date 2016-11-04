Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VOLARA.MX)

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV:Says the pricing of a secondary follow-on equity offering in which certain selling shareholders, including affiliates of Discovery Americas, and Blue Sky Investments, offered 99,000,000 of the Company's Ordinary Participation Certificates;.Or CPOs, in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, at a price to the public of $16.00 per ADS in the United States and other countries outside of Mexico, pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In connection with the offering, one of the selling shareholders has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 9,900,000 additional CPOs in the form of ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any.No CPOs or ADSs are being sold by the Company and the selling shareholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.Each ADS represents 10 CPOs and each CPO represents a financial interest in one Series A share of common stock of the Company.Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities, Citi, Evercore ISI and UBS are acting as underwriters in connection with the offering and closing is expected to occur on November 16, 2015.